ISL 2019/20: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa | Match preview, predicted lineups and live streaming details

Srijon Choudhury FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Preview 80 // 30 Oct 2019, 21:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

NorthEast United FC players celebrate after scoring the winning goal against Odhisha FC.

NorthEast United FC play host to FC Goa in their third game of the Indian Super League 2019-20 edition. Both NorthEast United and FC Goa are last seasons semi-finalists, with FC Goa playing the finals.

FC Goa have retained their core for the third season running and would like to keep their momentum going. NorthEast United has a right mix of old and new players this season under a new coach Robert Jarni.

Both the teams are still undefeated in their first two games and have managed to secure four points each.

The Gaurs got their season off in style after defeating Chennaiyin FC 3-0 in their opening game before playing out a draw with Bengaluru FC.

The Highlanders began their season playing out a draw with last seasons champions Bengaluru FC before grabbing a late winner against Odhisha FC in their second game.

Robert Jarni and Sergio Lobera will hope that their team can keep playing good football and secure all three points in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter.

_________________________________________________________________________NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Match Information

Date: 1st November 2019

Kickoff time: 7:30 PM IST

Advertisement

Live Stream: Star Sports Network, Hotstar

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati.

_________________________________________________________________________

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Team news

NorthEast United FC will miss the service of their talismanic midfielder Federico Gallego who is sidelined with a long term injury. The Highlanders will also miss the services of Rupert Nongrum, the young right-winger who is also out injured.

Robert Jarni will also have some tough choices to make as he benched the Croatian centre back Mislav and played Panagiotis Triadis due to the restrictions on the number of the foreign players that can be fielded in a playing eleven. Choosing between Puitea and Milan Singh will also be a headache for the coach as both played out their respective roles to perfection.

FC Goa have concerns of their own with their instrumental midfielder Edu Bedia sidelined due to injury. Hugo Boumous is another player who is doubtful for the clash on Friday. Saviour Gama and Jackichand Singh could get a start in the XI too.

_________________________________________________________________________

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Predicted lineup

NorthEast United FC: Subhasis Roy Chowdhury, Reagan Singh, Wayne Vaz, Kai Heerings, Rakesh Pradhan, Jose Leudo, Milan Singh, Redeem Tlang, Panagiotis Triadis, Martin Chaves, Asamoah Gyan.

FC Goa: Md. Nawaz, Serition Fernandes, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Pena, Mandar Rao Desai, Lenny Rodrigues, Ahmed Jahouh, Seminlen Doungel, Ferran Corominas, Brandon Fernandes, Manvir Singh

________________________________________________________________________

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: ISL Form Guide

NorthEast United FC: W D L W D

FC Goa: D W L L W

_________________________________________________________________________

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Head to Head

This will be the 11th meeting between the two sides, and FC Goa have the clear upper hand in the games that have been played. The last time NorthEast United faced FC Goa it ended 5-1 in favour of the Gaurs.

NorthEast United FC wins - 2

FC Goa wins - 4

Draw - 4

_________________________________________________________________________

NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Prediction

Both the teams have won one and drawn one. Both have played Bengaluru FC and secured a point from the tie. On paper, FC Goa have a slight edge over NorthEast United FC, but with the Highlanders playing in front of their home crowd they could spring some surprises for Sergio Lobera's men.

FC Goa has already shown its power as a free-scoring team in the opening tie, while NorthEast United has demonstrated its capability to defend deep in their opening tie.

Prediction: NorthEast United FC 1-1 FC Goa