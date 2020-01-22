×
ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United sign Simon Lundevall

Mohak Arora
ANALYST
News
Published Jan 22, 2020
Jan 22, 2020 IST

Simon Lundevall
Simon Lundevall

What's the story?

Indian Super League club NorthEast United have signed Swedish midfielder Simon Lundevall.

In case you didn't know...

This is the second signing for the Highlanders in the mid-season transfer window as they have already signed Irish forward Andrew Keogh to replace the injured Asamoah Gyan.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United FC have signed the 31-year-old midfielder to add experience to their young squad.

Lundevall represented Swedish top tier club IF Elfsborg for the last four years and scored 19 goals in 138 appearances.

The midfielder prefers to play on the left side but is also versatile enough to switch wings and play as a right winger as well. He has spent majority of his professional career in his home country, Sweden. Starting with Eskilstuna City as a 17-year-old, Lundevall moved to Vasteras SK in 2009. In 2011, Gefle IF moved in to sign him and after an impressive stint of four years, the midfielder was snapped up by IF Elfsborg.

The Highlanders are currently in ninth position in the Indian Super League but their position does not represent what they can achieve this season as they still have two games in hand on Mumbai City FC and can join the race for the top four with two or three consecutive victories.

What's next?

Lundevall is expected to make his ISL debut against ATK on Monday as the Highlanders start a busy period of 7 matches in a space of 29 days. Head coach Robert Jarni would be hoping that his latest signings would help him lead the club to a top-four finish in the 2019-20 ISL season.

ISL 2019-20 NorthEast United FC
ISL 2019-20
