Indian Football Transfers: Mohammad Rafi signs for Kerala Blasters FC

Mohammed Rafi played for Chennaiyin FC in the previous season

Kerala Blasters FC have roped in veteran striker Mohammed Rafi for the 2019-20 Indian Super League. This will be homecoming for the footballer who had his previous stint with the Tuskers back in the 2015-16 season. Rafi featured in only 4 matches for Chennaiyin FC in the last season of the ISL before signing the contract for Kerala Blasters FC.

Staring his senior career back in 2004 for State Bank of Travancore (SBT), he went on to become a prolific goal scorer for his team. He got a break in 2009 when I-League outfits Mahindra United recruited him.

Rafi was an instant success at the Mumbai-based club and was awarded the 2009 I-League Indian Player of the Year having scored 14 goals in the tournament. The forward subsequently played for Churchill Brothers FC, Mumbai Tigers, Mumbai FC. The former I-League star also played seven matches for the Indian team and scored 1 goal.

The Keralite was part of ATK’s ISL winning squad in 2014 and then moved to Kerala Blasters FC. He added another feather to his cap by winning a second ISL title with Chennaiyin FC in the 2017-18 season. He will be up for a new challenge with Kerala Blasters FC in the upcoming season.

Kerala Blasters FC had a disappointing 2018-19 ISL having finished at the 9th spot with just a couple of wins. With the services of new signings like Bartholomew Ogbeche, Gianni Zuiverloon and Mario Arques in the squad, the Yellow Army can expect a change in fortunes this season. Dutch tactician Eelco Schattorie will be in charge of Kerala Blasters FC this season.

On October 20, Kerala Blasters FC will kick-off their new season against ATK in the opening day of the 2019-20 ISL. The match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Kochi.