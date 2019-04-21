ISL 2019: 5 foreigners who should not be given a contract extension

Bengaluru FC players celebrate after winning the ISL final against FC Goa

Signing experienced European and South American players has been a hallmark of the Indian Super League (ISL) since its inception in 2014. Luis Garcia, Alessandro Del Piero, David Trezeguet and Alessandro Nesta hogged the limelight in the inaugural season, while players like David James and Marco Materazzi made it more glamorous. Other players also followed in the subsequent seasons but not every big signing has reaped results in the ISL with a few players emerging as liabilities to the franchises too.

This year too, there have been expensive inclusions in the Indian Super League, but likewise, everyone did not live up to the expectations. Players like Ferran Corominas and Modou Sougou have been brilliant for their respective teams, while others were not.

Let us have a look at five foreigners who should not get a contract extension the next season:

#5 Slavisa Stojanovic (Kerala Blasters FC)

Stojanovic scored just four goals this season

Serbian forward Slavisa Stojanovic had a perfect debut at his new club having scored the second goal in the match against ATK to seal the deal for the away team, which was also the first game of the ISL season. But the foreigner produced nothing to talk about for the rest of the season.

Although he scored a few goals, it did not help his team to a great extent. Apart from the opening tie, Kerala Blasters FC managed to win just a single match, thus enduring one of their worst seasons in the league.

They have been a consistent team, finishing as the runners-up on two occasions, but this was a real heartbreak for the passionate followers of the club. Former England goalkeeper David James was sacked midway through the season while the hunt for the next manager is still on. The management has to re-group ahead of the next season, Stojanovic might get the axe after his below-par display for the ‘Tuskers.’

