ISL 2020-21: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Sunday at the Goa Medical College Ground in Bambolim. Both teams are placed in the bottom half of the table.

Chennaiyin FC won their opening game of the season over Jamshedpur FC. The Marina Machans then went on a four-game winless run before winning their second game of the season against FC Goa. After a couple of draws, Chennaiyin FC lost their most recent fixture to Hyderabad FC 1-4. They will miss the services of their ace midfielder Rafael Crivellaro, who has been ruled out of the season with an ankle injury.

Odisha FC made a horrific start to their ISL 2020-21 campaign. They were winless in their first eight fixtures of the league. The Juggernauts ended that streak in their last match when they pummeled Kerala Blasters 4-2.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: All you need to know

Chennaiyin FC have faced Odisha FC on two occasions. Both the games were part of the ISL 2019-20 league phase.

The first game between these two sides was a 2-2 draw while the reverse fixture in Bhubaneswar was won 2-0 by Odisha FC.

Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC: Previous Results

Chennaiyin FC 2-2 Odisha FC (28 November 2019)

Odisha FC 2-0 Chennaiyin FC (06 January 2020)

Scorers from the current ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Rahim Ali (2), Anirudh Thapa (2); Esmael Goncalves, Rafael Crivellaro, Jakub Sylvestr, and Lallianzuala Chhangte have scored one goal each.

Odisha FC: Diego Mauricio (5), Steven Taylor (2), Cole Alexander (1)

Clean sheets from the current ISL season

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (3)

Odisha FC: None

Diego Mauricio is in red hot form for Odisha FC. He has scored 5 goals for his side. (Image: ISL)

More Stats and Numbers from the current ISL season

Most Saves - Vishal Kaith (CFC): 26, Arshdeep Singh (OFC): 26

Most Passes - Eli Sabia (CFC): 337, Cole Alexander (OFC): 316

Most Interceptions - Anirudh Thapa (CFC): 20, Cole Alexander (OFC): 40

Most Tackles - Memo Moura (CFC): 37, Cole Alexander (OFC): 41

Most Touches - Eli Sabia (CFC): 430, Hendry Antonay (OFC): 431

Most Assists - Jakub Sylvestr (CFC): 2, Jerry Mawihmingthanga (OFC): 4

Most Shots - Jakub Sylvestr (CFC): 23, Diego Mauricio (OFC): 32