FC Goa name full squad for upcoming 2020-21 ISL season

The full squad of Indian Super League outfit FC Goa has been revealed, ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season.

The Gaurs have showed unremarkable consistency ever since their inception. This unfailing consistency was well-rewarded last season though, as FC Goa became the first Indian club to seal a spot in the AFC Champions League.

The Goans could not lift the ISL trophy last season, as they lost to eventual champions Chennaiyin FC in the semifinals. However, the two-time finalists will be hoping to make it third time lucky, as they begin life under new manger Juan Ferrando.

FC Goa have seen some major departures from their camp during the summer. Ahmed Jahouh, Hugo Boumous, Mourtada Fall and Mandar Rao Dessai moved to Mumbai City FC, along with head-coach Sergio Lobera.

Prolific forward Ferran Corominas left for Atletico Beleares, while fellow first-teamer Jackichand Singh joined Jamshedpur FC. If that wasn't enough, formidable defender Carlos Pena also decided to hang up his boots.

FC Goa have roped in a new crop of foreign players. Namely defenders Ivan Gonzalez and James Donachie, midfielders Alberto Noguera and Jorge Ortiz, and forward Igor Angulo. The FC Goa management have done well to rebuild their squad with a mix of youth and experience.

FC Goa will begin their ISL campaign against Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium on November 22nd.

FC Goa's complete squad for the 2020-21 season

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Dylan D'Silva, Shubham Dhas.

Defenders: Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Aibanbha Dohling, Leander D'Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Sarineo Fernandes, Saviour Gama.

Midfielders: Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Ortiz, Brandon Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Makan Chothe.

Forwards: Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Aaren D'Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar.