ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC vs. SC East Bengal prediction, preview, team news and more

An under-fire SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC in the 23rd match of the 2020-21 ISL 2020-21 (ISL) on Thursday evening at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco.

Jamshedpur FC are on a high after gaining their first win of the season on Monday. They beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1, thanks to a brace from Nerijus Valskis, who scored the first two goals conceded by the Mariners this season.

East Bengal have lost each of their opening three games in the ISL this season and are yet to score a goal. But in their last game - which they lost 2-0 to NorthEast United - they had several encouraging moments, but just couldn't finish their chances.

Robbie Fowler will be looking to his big foreign players like Anthony Pilkington and Jacques Maghoma to put in big performances to get them the goals that they are so craving.

Jamshedpur FC vs. SC East Bengal head-to-head

This will be the first game to ever take place between Jamshedpur FC and SC East Bengal.

Jamshedpur FC vs. SC East Bengal team news

Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle doesn't have much reason to change the side that beat ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match. William Lalnunfela had an impressive outing, while Amarjit Singh also caught the eye in midfield.

For East Bengal, striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway and captain Danny Fox are injured and expected to miss this game. However, changes could be made for this game, with Fowler having been reluctant to really change his pack thus far.

Surchandra Singh has struggled with his defensive duties on the right flank and could make way for Abhishek Ambekar. The likes of Eugeneson Lyngdoh and CK Vineeth could also get starts in this game.

Jamshedpur FC vs. SC East Bengal predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): TP Rehenesh; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Singh Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, William Lalnunfela; Nerijus Valskis.

SC East Bengal predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Mohammed Irshad, Rana Gharami; Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Narayan Das; Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth.

Jamshedpur FC vs. SC East Bengal prediction

The defense continues to remain a massive worry for Fowler, but there is a bigger problem in attack, with the goals just not coming. With Valskis on their side, Jamshedpur will fancy themselves to get a result in this game.

Prediction: Jamshedpur FC 2-1 SC East Bengal