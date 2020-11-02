ISL 2020-21: 'We want to qualify for the playoffs again and fight to win the championship,' says NEUFC star Federico Gallego

The sixth edition of the Indian Super League will kick off on the 20th of November in Goa. This season will be unique as it will be held in one state under a biosecure bubble due to the pandemic.

NorthEast United FC will kick off their season against Mumbai City FC. The Highlanders will hope that this is the season where they will finally reach the finals or win the Indian Super League. Having played the playoffs only once, they are one of the most underachieving teams in the Indian Super League.

Sportskeeda recently spoke to Federico Gallego, the man who is credited to be the main architect on the pitch for NorthEast United FC. He is the only foreign player who has been retained by the Highlanders and was also a part of the team that reached the playoffs last year.

Here are the excerpts from the exclusive interview.

Q: How was life during the pandemic, and how are things back home?

Federico Gallego: First of all, it is a pleasure to chat with you. During the pandemic, there were difficult times, and luckily I was at home. Things are not so bad in Uruguay since we are only a country with 3.5 million people, and it is easier to take control of the situation.

We were practically at home for two months but it was not mandatory. You could go to the supermarket, to some jobs but most of them did it from home. It wasn't easy but it helped me to enjoy with my family a lot and to spend a lot of time with them which, with the dynamics of ordinary life, is not possible.

Today, things are still quite good but with some more cases than expected. However, people are bored and no longer take care of themselves as much as before. Hopefully, they come to their senses so that this does not continue to advance.

Q: How did you become a football player?

Federico Gallego: In Uruguay, when we are born, most of the children dream of being professional soccer players one day. Our first birthday present is a soccer ball. I, like every child, always dreamt of being one of those few cases that achieve their dream.

I started playing when I was four years old. With every passing year, I liked it even more, luckily with a lot of support and many sacrifices from my parents who always accompanied me or bought me the tools to be able to play. Gradually I focused more on what I wanted to be. Then one day, when I was 17, I was promoted to the first team where I was playing. From there, I started this beautiful journey.

Federico Gallego hopes to lead his side to another playoff this season (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Q: It is your third season in the Indian Super League and with NorthEast United FC. How has your experience been?

Federico Gallego: My experience has been incredible, I really like it, and I enjoy being here. They give me a lot of affection and respect, and it is not easy to feel comfortable somewhere in the same way as I am here.

My first season was unforgettable; we had a great tournament with great enthusiasm that unfortunately ended in the worst possible way.

In the second, it was a little more complicated with negative results that we did not expect, but we always tried to do it in the best possible way for the respect that the club and all our people deserve.

Let's hope that the third one resembles the first one; we will surely do the impossible, as a group, to make this happen. I am very excited and very anxious for this to happen.

Q: This season, the league has added a new team in East Bengal. This has expanded the league. What are your views on that?

Federico Gallego: I think it's great that the league is adding teams as it is essential for competition and for Indian football to continue advancing on a large scale. Adding teams increases the number of games per season, and that is good for the players and, above all, for the national team to keep their players in constant competition readiness.

Q: What are your views about the Indian players in the league and has the level of players increased in the two seasons you have played?

Federico Gallego: Every year, the improvement in the Indian players is noticeable. Most of them have a lot of quality, and the best thing to keep improving is to stay in the competition and keep training. I also believe that there is an excellent range for improvement, so they can continue to improve day by day, and that is even better.

Q: What are your views on playing the whole season in a single state under a biosecure bubble?

Federico Gallego: It is something new and an enormous challenge for everyone. I see a few negative things in it such as not being able to play with all our people (fans) present who are great support for us, and their presence here will really be missed.

On the other hand, with the pandemic situation present today, I think it is best for everyone not to take any risk and be safe. So playing in a biosecure bubble is the best option available.

Q: A few of your friends like Redeem and Putea have moved to different teams this year. Anything you want to tell them? Will you miss them?

Federico Gallego: Of course I will miss them, we have had good times together, but this profession is like that, one day we are together, the other we are separated. However, the things we have experienced will always remain in our memory. I just have to tell them that I am going to beat them, whatever it takes. We are good friends outside but great rivals on the field.

Q: How was life during the recovery period after that freak injury in Bangalore?

Federico Gallego: It was a tough time in my life, but I only had one clear objective in my head: to return to the field as soon as possible. That time was difficult. Many sacrifices were made, many sad moments where many things use to go through my head including a few tragic thoughts.

Luckily, I found many people who helped me on the road to recovery, physically and psychologically. Finally, that time is over and, without a doubt, it has helped me learn and value simple things much more, such as being able to enjoy a training session.

Q: How tough was it for the team to digest that semi-final loss in Bangalore?

Federico Gallego: It was difficult because of all the expectations we had of being able to reach the final and fight for the championship. We had a tremendous first semi-final (home leg) getting the victory. In the second game, everything was going well despite having several significant absences in the team. Unfortunately, at the end of the game, we lost the chance to reach the final.

I think the moment of my fracture was very traumatic for the whole team and in a way, that created a bit of chaos and made them lose focus on what was happening on the pitch.

Beyond all that, I think the whole team had that satisfaction in their mind that we had done everything in our power to achieve the goal, but we could not achieve it.

Q: What is your target for this season?

Federico Gallego: Our goal will be to take it one game at a time but, without a doubt, we want to qualify for the playoffs again and fight to win the championship. It will be a long and hard season and a bit unusual for everyone, but we hope to adapt in the best way to this new normal.

Q: The fans call you the King of Northeast. What do you have to say about that?

Federico Gallego: I will always be very grateful to all of our people in the Northeast. I think they are the soul of this team, and they represent the passion for the team very well. Regarding the King, I think it is too much, but I am really proud that they feel this way since it reflects that I must have done something well in my time here.

However, what matters the most to me is that they remember me as a good football player who always tried to do his best on the field and also as the right kind of person off the field.

Q: What do you think India needs to do to improve its FIFA ranking?

Federico Gallego: In my humble opinion, I think that they should continue working like they have been doing in the past few years. I am adding to what I have said before. India needs more games, more teams, more competition during the year, and the waiting time between tournaments or seasons should be reduced.

I also think that they should start working more on the young players so that they can be better prepared with many more games under their belt in the future.

Q: What are your views about the NorthEast United FC squad this season and your new coach Gerard Nus?

Federico Gallego: The team combination is perfect, with good players, a nice mix of experienced players and youth. In these few days of training, I have seen excellent Indian players, eager to work and improve individually and collectively. We won't have much time to prepare but hopefully, we can adapt and get to know each other quickly.

Our coach is very good, young, eager to work and do things properly. He has a lot of experience despite his young age, and I think he will know how to transmit all his knowledge to the players.

In these few days of work, I have seen a perfect workgroup around him, who work all day practically. I fervently hope and wish that we will be able to translate that hard work in the field through good results.