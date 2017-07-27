ISL 2017 Draft: "Knew I would get picked early," Kean Lewis oozes confidence after being drafted by FC Pune City

Kean Lewis speaks to Sportskeeda after getting drafted in by FC Pune City with their second overall pick.

Kean Lewis starred for Delhi Dynamos last season

Kean Lewis turned ISL 2016 into his coming out party last season as the forward - who turned up for the Delhi Dynamos in his debut season ended the competition as the second highest Indian goal scorer having bagged four strikes. Lewis also had two assists to his name which saw the team under the watchful eyes of Gianluca Zambrotta make the playoffs for the second season running only to fall short against Kerala in a penalty shootout.

Nearly a year later, his performances in the White of Delhi bore fruit as FC Pune City with their pick in the second round drafted the 24-year-old - validating him to be one of the faces around which the team will be built in the coming year. Confident but yet not cocky, Lewis sounded assured when asked about Pune City's faith in him.

"It was something I expected (getting picked early). The clubs had started talking to each other, the players and the agents as the Draft was approaching," tells Lewis to Sportskeeda.

"And to be honest, I got a whiff from my agent that I would be off the (draft) board pretty early."

Also read: ISL Draft 2017: Sunil Chhetri makes a promise ahead of the new season

Going into the ISL Draft, the lad from Mumbai had much confidence in his own abilities and faith in the teams that he would draft so much further down the order. Whilst, a slip in the ISL Draft wouldn't have meant a loss in pay like those in the NBA or the NFL, but an early pickup certainly endorses trust.

"I was actually on my way to Guwahati airport trying to watch the draft live. I wasn't able to see their (FC Pune City's) first pick as the internet gave out in the midst of the winding Shillong mountains. It, however, just came back when round 3 began and Pune called out my name," quipped Lewis.

"I was happy that even ATK asked for the trade but to be honest I knew the instant trade wouldn't happen. The teams that chose players weren't choosing them to trade, they obviously wanted the player and it was a pre decided analysed thought."

Whilst he was an unknown last season, he can't hold that tag anymore. And with the price tag of INR 40 lakhs hanging on his shoulders, the former Mohun Bagan man that he won't enjoy the same margins of errors he did in his previous years and has to deliver from the word go.

"Yes, it is the best contract I have got thus far since returning to India. When I came to India all the teams undervalued me, but it was important for me to get a team and show my potential. Now that people have seen me play it feels good that my football has been acknowledged and recognised," states the new man for the Stallions. "There is always pressure to deliver in any team, and after spending two years with Mohun Bagan I've dealt with pressure. It will surely be a challenge to deliver in a new squad, with a new set of players and coaching staff, but as professional athletes, I'm sure many players are undergoing the same thing."

Although, a resident of Mumbai, was not of the players invited to attend the draft this season - probably not a big enough name yet. But Kean is certainly keen to bring about a change in that in the coming days.

Also read: ISL Draft 2017: New Kerala Blasters star Jackichand Singh expected two other teams to select him