Indian Super League: Most appearances as a player in the League's history

Gaurav Singh
Top 5 / Top 10
125   //    29 Oct 2018, 18:01 IST

These players have graced the tournament maximum number of times
ISL is one of the top-tier league in India after I-league. Like several other leagues in the world, ISL does not use Promotion/Relegation instead, it follows the expansion method like Major League Soccer in the USA.

Chennaiyin FC and ATK are the most successful teams in Indian Super League with winning two trophies each in four seasons.

Chennaiyin FC is the defending champions of the Indian Super League after beating Bengaluru FC in the finals in Season 4 of Indian Super League.

As Season 5 of Indian Super League is picking its pace. We take a short look at the Players with most appearances in the Indian Super League history.

#1 Iain Hume

Iain Hume in Kerala Blasters Jersey
34-year old Canadian striker Iain Hume is at first position for most appearances in ISL History.

In 1999 he had started his career at Tranmere Rovers and stayed there for 6 years. After 6 years he plied his trade for Leicester City. He has played for Leicester for 3 years and then moved to Barnsley for a huge amount of £1.2 million where he suffered a head injury.

He came to India in 2014 season where he played for Kerala Blasters in Indian Super League. After playing for Kerala Blasters for season 1, he moved to Atletico De Kolkata. He stayed there for 2 years also winning a trophy with ATK. Iain Hume then returned to Kerala Blasters in the 2018-19 season but due to injury, he did not get much game time.

He now plays for FC Pune City this season. Iain Hume has not played a single match in ISL season 5 due to injury.

He has played 59 matches till now for his respective clubs and netted 28 times, which shows his dominance in the League.

Trophies:

Indian Super League Winner1x2016 Runner-up 1 x 2014

League One Winner1 x 2012/2013

League Cup Runner-up 1 x 1999/2000

1 / 5 NEXT
