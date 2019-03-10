×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL Semifinals: Bengaluru, NorthEast United assistant coaches banned from touchline for 2nd leg; Dimas Delgado escapes sanction

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
News
5.46K   //    10 Mar 2019, 14:53 IST

Dimas Delgado was lucky to escape himself from a suspension
Dimas Delgado was lucky to escape himself from a suspension

What's the Story?

Bengaluru FC assistant coach Gerard Zaragoza and his NorthEast United counterpart Shaun Onteng have been banned from the touchline for their 2nd leg ISL semifinals encounter. Dimas Delgado was also involved in the fracas which broke out after the referee blew the final whistle, but he escaped sanctions from the ISL Disciplinary Committee.

In case you don't know...

Ugly scenes panned out at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati after NorthEast United FC scored an extra-time penalty to pip Bengaluru FC in the first leg of their ISL semifinals encounter. Bengaluru FC assistant coach Gerard Zaragoza, midfielder Dimas Delgado, NorthEast United FC assistant coach Shaun Onteng, and midfielder Nikhil Kadam were involved in the scuffle but, the referees and players soon came out to calm down the situation.

While the reason for the melee was not yet known, the latter two names complained to the ISL authorities that Dimas and Zaragoza had racially abused Nikhil Kadam over his Indian nationality. The match commissioner requested video footage of the scrimmage from the broadcasters and informed both the parties that a decision would only be taken after seeing the footage.

The heart of the matter

Substantial proof against Dimas Delgado for racially abusing Nikhil Kadam wasn't found as the cameras are unable to record words spoken by the players in the ground. However, video evidence submitted to the match commissioner showed that the assistant coaches of Bengaluru FC and NorthEast United FC manhandled each other, which is a clear infringement of the AIFF Disciplinary Code.

What's next?

While both the sides will not have their assistant coaches on the touchlines, Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat should be relieved as Dimas Delgado will be by available for selection. The Spaniard is an influential figure in the midfield and, his set-piece variations have already produced a lot of goals for the table-toppers this season.

Bengaluru FC will cross sword again with NorthEast United FC on 11th February for the 2nd leg of the Hero ISL semi-final. The winner will go on to face FC Goa or Mumbai City FC in the finals on 17th February. 

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC NorthEast United FC Nikhil Kadam Dimas Delgado ISL News Indian Football
Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
Silent observer of the beautiful game covering the Indian aspect of the sport.
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Bengaluru FC 2-1 NorthEast United FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Venue & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC 2-1 Bengaluru FC: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC - Hits and Flops as BFC get back to winning ways
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC v NorthEast United: Eelco Schattorie Takes a Dig at BFC players, Referee after Defeat
RELATED STORY
Road to ISL 2018-19 Playoffs - Eelco Schattorie makes history - 5 Things NorthEast United FC did right to make the Playoffs
RELATED STORY
Who’ll be the #NewChampion? Hero ISL launches film for race to the 2018-19 ISL Final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us