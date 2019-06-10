ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC's Miku expresses interest to play in Mexico

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 10 Jun 2019, 23:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Miku's time in India is seemingly up as he is set to embark on a journey to Mexico, USA, or Paraguay

ISL franchise Bengaluru FC's star forward Miku Fedor has expressed his interest to play in Mexico in an interview with Spanish news agency EFE. The report further adds that his agent also has offers from clubs in Paraguay and the Major League Soccer in the USA but the final decision would be taken only after considering all the proposals.

Miku was full of praise for Liga MX, the premier division in Mexico, and called the country a place where "a competitive league is played, where I always wanted to play and where I really would like to try" after a long career in Europe, Qatar, and India.

"My agents are studying proposals and I hope that in the next few days my sporting future can be resolved," Miku further added.

Miku's first venture in India was in an international friendly match for his country Venezuela against Argentina at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, which his team lost 1-0. Bengaluru FC roped him before the inception of the 2017-18 season and he helped them clinch the Hero Super Cup and the ISL trophy in the coming two seasons.

Miku was Bengaluru FC's marquee player for the last two seasons, scoring 25 goals and bagging 6 assists in all the competitions. The Venezuelan's absence will be felt badly by the club in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Dimas Delgado and Juanan have signed extensions for Bengaluru FC whereas Australia's Erik Paartalu will complete the Asian quota for their AFC Cup requirements. Xisco Hernandez, on the other hand, has reportedly turned down a bid from a Spanish third division club. Bengaluru FC have offered Xisco an extension but he is also considering proposals from clubs in Spain's second division.

Coming to the Indian players, the ISL champions have signed Prabhsukhan Gill and Suresh Singh Wangjam from Indian Arrows and Kean Lewis has signed an extension which will keep him for another year. Boithang Haokip, however, has joined East Bengal.

Interesting times lay ahead for Bengaluru FC and their fans as they embark on their ISL title defense and their return to the AFC Cup.