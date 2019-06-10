×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL Transfer News: Bengaluru FC's Miku expresses interest to play in Mexico

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
News
12   //    10 Jun 2019, 23:42 IST

Miku's time in India is seemingly up as he is set to embark on a journey to Mexico, USA, or Paraguay
Miku's time in India is seemingly up as he is set to embark on a journey to Mexico, USA, or Paraguay

ISL franchise Bengaluru FC's star forward Miku Fedor has expressed his interest to play in Mexico in an interview with Spanish news agency EFE. The report further adds that his agent also has offers from clubs in Paraguay and the Major League Soccer in the USA but the final decision would be taken only after considering all the proposals.

Miku was full of praise for Liga MX, the premier division in Mexico, and called the country a place where "a competitive league is played, where I always wanted to play and where I really would like to try" after a long career in Europe, Qatar, and India.

"My agents are studying proposals and I hope that in the next few days my sporting future can be resolved," Miku further added.

Miku's first venture in India was in an international friendly match for his country Venezuela against Argentina at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, which his team lost 1-0. Bengaluru FC roped him before the inception of the 2017-18 season and he helped them clinch the Hero Super Cup and the ISL trophy in the coming two seasons.

Miku was Bengaluru FC's marquee player for the last two seasons, scoring 25 goals and bagging 6 assists in all the competitions. The Venezuelan's absence will be felt badly by the club in the ISL and the Super Cup.

Dimas Delgado and Juanan have signed extensions for Bengaluru FC whereas Australia's Erik Paartalu will complete the Asian quota for their AFC Cup requirements. Xisco Hernandez, on the other hand, has reportedly turned down a bid from a Spanish third division club. Bengaluru FC have offered Xisco an extension but he is also considering proposals from clubs in Spain's second division.

Coming to the Indian players, the ISL champions have signed Prabhsukhan Gill and Suresh Singh Wangjam from Indian Arrows and Kean Lewis has signed an extension which will keep him for another year. Boithang Haokip, however, has joined East Bengal.

Interesting times lay ahead for Bengaluru FC and their fans as they embark on their ISL title defense and their return to the AFC Cup.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Bengaluru FC Miku ISL News Indian Football
Advertisement
ISL Final: I am in India to win championship, says Bengaluru FC's Miku
RELATED STORY
ISL Semifinals: Bengaluru v NorthEast United - 5 Talking Points as Miku, Dimas Delgado, Sunil Chhetri strikes take BFC into ISL Final
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: Xisco Hernandez rejects bid from Spanish third division club; Bengaluru FC offers an extension
RELATED STORY
ISL Final, Bengaluru FC v FC Goa - Gallego injury and complaint against Miku last thing BFC want to be reminded about
RELATED STORY
ISL Final, Bengaluru FC v FC Goa: Dimas Delgado, Miku looking forward to Goan challenge
RELATED STORY
ISL Final, Bengaluru v Goa: Road to Summit Clash - 3 reasons why Blues are favourites to grab ISL 2018-19 trophy
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: Bengaluru FC's Miku visits Federico Gallego in hospital even as NorthEast United lodge complaint with AIFF
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ISL and I-League stars who are expected to leave next season
RELATED STORY
ISL Final: Bengaluru FC v FC Goa - Match Preview, Prediction, Live Streaming and Where to Watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 semi-finals: NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us