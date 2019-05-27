×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL Transfer News: Delhi Dynamos midfielder Ulises Davila on the radars of 2018 FIFA Club World Cup side CD Guadalajara

Abhishek Kundu
ANALYST
News
217   //    27 May 2019, 13:54 IST

Ulises Davila might go back to Mexico
Ulises Davila might go back to Mexico

According to reports in Mexican media, Delhi Dynamos midfielder Ulises Davila is on the radars of 2018 FIFA Club World Cup side CD Guadalajara. The 28-year-old is currently giving trials with the Liga MX club and should sign the deal once his contract with the ISL side gets over.

"In the eagerness to incorporate elements that add to form a competitive team at the lowest possible cost, Chivas will open the door to Ulises Dávila, an ex-player of Guadalajara that at the time was bought by Premier League's Chelsea. The negotiations with Antonio Briseño and Oswaldo Alanís are advanced and now Dávila will be another player who could arrive for free and have his chance to fight for a place," wrote an ESPN report.

Delhi Dynamos signed Ulises Davila in the winter transfer window to replace Andrija Kaludjerovic. The club did have a slight change of fortunes in the second half of ISL with his presence in the midfield but finished seventh in the end.

Davila played seven matches for Dynamos combining the ISL and Super Cup and even scored against Bengaluru FC, which they won 3-2. His last appearance came against ATK in the Super Cup quarter-finals where they lost 3-4.

Delhi Dynamos have already released Rene Mihelic and the Slovenian signed for Indonesian club Persib Bandung. Dutch center-back Gianni Zuiverloon in an interview with VICE Sports Netherlands told that he would like to end his career at Feyenoord but could continue in India if a lucrative offer comes up.

Coming to the Indian players, Delhi Dynamos signed Jerry Mawihmingthanga from Jamshedpur FC. Rana Gharami, on the other hand, tested positive for banned substance Prednisolone and could face a 4-year-ban if the 'B' sample returns positive.

But, club Director Rohan Sharma has assured their fans that a big name will turn up for them in the upcoming season of ISL.





Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Mexico Football Delhi Dynamos FC ISL News Indian Football
Advertisement
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs FC Goa | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos 3-2 Bengaluru FC – 5 talking points as Daniel’s brace hands Bengaluru 2nd successive defeat
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19, Delhi Dynamos 3-2 Bengaluru FC: Hits and Flops - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a rare off day
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC 1-1 Delhi Dynamos FC: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Delhi Dynamos vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2019: 5 players who can leave Delhi Dynamos FC before the next season
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, Delhi Dynamos FC 2-0 Kerala Blasters FC: 5 Talking Points 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19, NorthEast United FC vs Delhi Dynamos FC: 3 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: Jerry Mawihmingthanga joins Delhi Dynamos from Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19, Delhi Dynamos 0-0 FC Goa - 5 hits and flops
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us