ISL Transfer News: Delhi Dynamos midfielder Ulises Davila on the radars of 2018 FIFA Club World Cup side CD Guadalajara

Abhishek Kundu FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 May 2019, 13:54 IST

Ulises Davila might go back to Mexico

According to reports in Mexican media, Delhi Dynamos midfielder Ulises Davila is on the radars of 2018 FIFA Club World Cup side CD Guadalajara. The 28-year-old is currently giving trials with the Liga MX club and should sign the deal once his contract with the ISL side gets over.

Al no poder conseguir a Jesus Gallardo, Chivas piensa en Ulises Dávila que tiene una gran ventaja, es gratis ya que Santos lo dejó libre. — david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 24, 2019

"In the eagerness to incorporate elements that add to form a competitive team at the lowest possible cost, Chivas will open the door to Ulises Dávila, an ex-player of Guadalajara that at the time was bought by Premier League's Chelsea. The negotiations with Antonio Briseño and Oswaldo Alanís are advanced and now Dávila will be another player who could arrive for free and have his chance to fight for a place," wrote an ESPN report.

Delhi Dynamos signed Ulises Davila in the winter transfer window to replace Andrija Kaludjerovic. The club did have a slight change of fortunes in the second half of ISL with his presence in the midfield but finished seventh in the end.

Davila played seven matches for Dynamos combining the ISL and Super Cup and even scored against Bengaluru FC, which they won 3-2. His last appearance came against ATK in the Super Cup quarter-finals where they lost 3-4.

Delhi Dynamos have already released Rene Mihelic and the Slovenian signed for Indonesian club Persib Bandung. Dutch center-back Gianni Zuiverloon in an interview with VICE Sports Netherlands told that he would like to end his career at Feyenoord but could continue in India if a lucrative offer comes up.

Coming to the Indian players, Delhi Dynamos signed Jerry Mawihmingthanga from Jamshedpur FC. Rana Gharami, on the other hand, tested positive for banned substance Prednisolone and could face a 4-year-ban if the 'B' sample returns positive.

But, club Director Rohan Sharma has assured their fans that a big name will turn up for them in the upcoming season of ISL.

Oh idk if that's BEST investment ever made by the club (as amazing Dorro is) , there's going to be some news coming soon that might challenge that 😉🦁 https://t.co/YaN95Q9Skv — Rohan (@MrRohanSharma) May 22, 2019