ISL Transfer News: Spaniard Agustin Garcia Iniguez joins ATK

ATK have signed former Celta Vigo defender Agustin Garcia Iniguez for the upcoming season. The Spaniard becomes the 13th acquisition for the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions in this transfer window.

The 34-year-old will join Anas Edathodika and Salam Ranjan Singh in the centre-back department under former title-winning manager Antonio Habas. Following a disastrous campaign, the club has strengthened the backline to their liking and are expected to charge for the title.

Iniguez broke through the academy ranks of the La Liga club Albacete in 2004. He was mainly utilized in the academy team, but went on to make seven appearances for the first team before sealing a transfer to Real Madrid B a year later.

He nearly made 40 appearances at Real Castilla and looked impressive in the Spanish second tier. This attracted the Segunda club Celta Vigo to make a loan move for the centre-back. The Spaniard was in and out of the starting eleven, but he appeared 29 times for Celta.

After spending three years at Real Castilla, Iniguez signed for the second tier club Cordoba in 2009.

He spent a year at Alcorcon before moving out of Spain for the first time in his career. Turkish side Orduspor wrapped his signature, where he appeared 24 times. A call from Mallorca proved too tough for the defender to turn down. He spent three years at the club and took the field less than 50 times in three years.

The Spaniard joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Houston Dynamo, but that move did not pan out well as he appeared on the field just eight times. He played a huge role in Danish side Esbjerg fB during his one-year stint with the club.

His next stop was in Romania, representing Nea Salamis Famagusta in January 2019. He played in the second part of the season and made just 7 appearances.

With tons of experience in the bag, Agustin Garcia Iniguez will prove to be a valuable addition for ATK FC.