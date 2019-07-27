×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL Transfer News: Spaniard Agustin Garcia Iniguez joins ATK 

Sudarshan
ANALYST
News
22   //    27 Jul 2019, 10:32 IST

Agustin Garcia Iniguez
Agustin Garcia Iniguez

ATK have signed former Celta Vigo defender Agustin Garcia Iniguez for the upcoming season. The Spaniard becomes the 13th acquisition for the two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champions in this transfer window.

The 34-year-old will join Anas Edathodika and Salam Ranjan Singh in the centre-back department under former title-winning manager Antonio Habas. Following a disastrous campaign, the club has strengthened the backline to their liking and are expected to charge for the title.

Iniguez broke through the academy ranks of the La Liga club Albacete in 2004. He was mainly utilized in the academy team, but went on to make seven appearances for the first team before sealing a transfer to Real Madrid B a year later.

He nearly made 40 appearances at Real Castilla and looked impressive in the Spanish second tier. This attracted the Segunda club Celta Vigo to make a loan move for the centre-back. The Spaniard was in and out of the starting eleven, but he appeared 29 times for Celta.

After spending three years at Real Castilla, Iniguez signed for the second tier club Cordoba in 2009.

He spent a year at Alcorcon before moving out of Spain for the first time in his career. Turkish side Orduspor wrapped his signature, where he appeared 24 times. A call from Mallorca proved too tough for the defender to turn down. He spent three years at the club and took the field less than 50 times in three years. 

The Spaniard joined Major League Soccer (MLS) club Houston Dynamo, but that move did not pan out well as he appeared on the field just eight times. He played a huge role in Danish side Esbjerg fB during his one-year stint with the club.

His next stop was in Romania, representing Nea Salamis Famagusta in January 2019. He played in the second part of the season and made just 7 appearances.

With tons of experience in the bag, Agustin Garcia Iniguez will prove to be a valuable addition for ATK FC.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 ATK
Advertisement
ISL 2018-19: Kerala Blasters 1-1 ATK – 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: ATK to sign Javi Hernandez from Poland 
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfer News: ATK sign Jobby Justin; extend contracts of key foreigners
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: ISL side ATK to sign A-League star David Williams
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: Irish defender Carl McHugh all set to sign for ATK 
RELATED STORY
ATK: Transfers and the season ahead
RELATED STORY
ISL News: Antonio Habas could make a sensational return to ATK as the club parts ways with Steve Coppell
RELATED STORY
Indian Football: ISL winner Antonio Habas returns to ATK as head coach
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfers: Eugeneson Lyngdoh in talks with Bengaluru FC for a return after leaving ATK 
RELATED STORY
ISL: Attacking football wanted - Should ATK show the door to manager Steve Coppell?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Matches Points Table
Championship - Final
AET BEN GOA
1 - 0
 Bengaluru vs Goa
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us