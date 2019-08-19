ISL Transfers: Chennaiyin sign Masih Sainghani from Abahani Dhaka

Sudarshan FOLLOW ANALYST News 88 // 19 Aug 2019, 15:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Masih Sainghani

Chennaiyin FC have confirmed the signing of Afghanistan defender Masih Sainghani from Abahani Dhaka. The 32-year-old becomes the latest addition for John Gregory after Lucian Goian's arrival.

The defender, who spent most of his playing career in Germany, has prior experience of playing in the Indian top-flight,t after plying his trade with Aizawl in the 2017/18 season. Following an impressive spell with the I-League outfit, Abahani Dhaka lured him to another Asian territory last season.

Sainghani also featured in the AFC Cup group stage against Chennaiyin FC and lead his side to the knockout stages of the tournament.

He made a first-team appearance for German club Marburg in 2004, although after breaking into the first team, his performances dipped and chances were very hard to come by. He moved to SC Waldgirmes eventually, where he made 30 appearances and showcased his brilliance with his tremendous versatility.

Masih's next stop was Bonner SC. Between 2007 and 2010, he moved back to Waldgirmes and Marburg once again before signing for Eintracht Wetzlar, where he a pivotal player as he scored 5 goals in 34 appearances. Subsequently, he struggled at Sportfreunde Siegen - appearing just 9 times for the German club.

Masih spent his third spell at Waldgirmes, where he shone during over a two-year period. His next three years were successful with TSV Steinbach Haiger.

The defender, who was deployed as a midfielder, managed to find the back of the net on 23 occasions in 65 appearances.

His next three unsuccessful stints were with TSV Eintracht Stadtallendorf, FC Ederbergland, and Turk Gucu Friedberg. After spending 13 years in Germany, I-League outfit Aizawl FC came calling.

He featured for them before signing for Abahani Dhaka a year ago. He is the third defensive reinforcement after the acquisition of Edwin Sydney and Lucian Goian.