×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

ISL Transfers : Jamshedpur to offer a contract extension to Augustin Fernandes 

Sayak Dipta Dey
ANALYST
Rumors
64   //    27 Apr 2019, 16:24 IST

Augustin Fernandes has featured in three games for Jamshedpur FC this season
Augustin Fernandes has featured in three games for Jamshedpur FC this season

After roping in the likes of Joyner Lourenco and Keegan Pereira, Jamshedpur FC is all set to extend centre-back Augustin Fernandes's stay at the club for at least another season, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Thr 30-year-old Goan defender started his youth career with the SESA Football Academy before getting his first professional contract with I-League side Salgaocar SC in 2011.

Fernandes spent his next five years with the Greens, scoring 8 goals in 98 games in the I-League, Federation Cup, Durand Cup and the Goa Professional League. His five-year stint at the club also included a couple of loan deals to Indian Super League sides Atletico de Kolkata (now ATK) and FC Pune City in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

For Atletico de Kolkata in 2015, he made 13 appearances, scoring once during the season. For Pune, he played in 4 matches in the 2016 ISL season.

Augustin Fernandes earned his first Indian Super League contract on a permanent basis in 2017 when he was roped in by ATK. However, he couldn't appear in a single game throughout the season. A year later, on 25 January 2019, Jamshedpur FC came to his rescue and roped him up on a year-long deal in the winter transfer window.

Fernandes got to play three games, and also managed to score in the final game of the league in a 5-1 home win over Bengaluru FC. However, Fernandes was benched on the only Super Cup game the club featured in a 4-3 loss to FC Goa.

Augustin Fernandes's stay at the club will provide impetus to the club at the back after the addition of Lourenco and Pereira at the back. The Reds seem to only focus on the Defence right now and Fernandes will be a good addition for sure, given his ability to play up the field in the need of scoring a goal. Fernandes also can play as an adjustable side-back with ovelapping runs.

Adding to his versatile defensive role, Fernandes will look to start afresh at Jamshedpur with a new role of a Husband. Fernandes married long-time girlfriend Ciana Vaz in Goa on Saturday.

Will his life's second innings play a role in his career? We can only wait.

Tags:
ISL 2018-19 Jamshedpur FC Augustin Fernandes Indian Football
Advertisement
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC sign center-back Augustin Fernandes, loan out Sanjay Balmuchu to Mumbai City FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC 5-1 Bengaluru FC; 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Indian football transfer rumors: Jamshedpur FC looking to rope in 3 defenders
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC | Match Preview, Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Tiri confirms he's staying at Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19 today's match preview: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - Predictions, Live Streaming & Where to watch details 
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018/19, Jamshedpur FC 1-4 FC Pune City: 5 Talking Points - Robin Singh's brace dents hosts' top 4 hopes
RELATED STORY
Indian Football Transfers: Edwin Vanspaul on the move to Jamshedpur FC from Chennai City FC
RELATED STORY
ISL Transfer News: Jerry Mawihmingthanga joins Delhi Dynamos from Jamshedpur FC
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us