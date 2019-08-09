ISL Transfers: Mumbai City announce signing of Amine Chermiti

Amine Chermiti

Mumbai City FC have confirmed the signing of FC Zurich striker Amine Chermiti. With a one-year agreement, the Tunisian striker will occupy the front line under the management of Jorge Costa for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

📢 ISLANDERS! Say hello to your new number 9⃣! 📢



Welcome to Mumbai, Amine Chermiti! 👋🏻#ApunKaTeam 🔵 pic.twitter.com/CYzYozhEJu — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) August 9, 2019

Standing at 5'10, the 32-year-old is a fox in the box - possessing exquisite finishing, supreme agility, and breakneck pace to go past defenders. Chermiti, who has also represented the German top division side Hertha Berlin, will join the former Corinthians forward Diego Carlos, who moved to Mumbai from FC Pune City to play under Costa, as the Islanders bid for a maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title this campaign.

Since making his debut for Tunisia in 2008, the striker has gone on to score only six goals for his nation. On the other hand, Chermiti has played elite level of European football with Herta Berlin and FC Zurich. He kicked off his career with his hometown club JS Kairouan. The striker showed glimpses of his talent with Kairouan, before the top-tier club Etioile Sportive du Sahel plucked him from their hands.

The Tunisian was one of the best performers in the African Champions League, where he managed to notch up eight goals throughout the tournament. His spectacular talent impressed German side Hertha Berlin to make an offer.

The deal got materialized in 2008, but he was not able to showcase his talent in Germany's top-tier as he failed to score in ten appearances during the first season with the club.

Seeking regular game time, Chermiti moved to Saudi's Al-Ittihad club on a temporary one-year loan deal. He scored seven goals in 14 appearances, interesting the Swiss club FC Zurich, who put trust in his abilities.

He was in and out of the starting eleven with Zurich, scoring 30 goals in 110 appearances for the European club. His next move to Gazelec Ajaccio was a failure.

Featuring in Kuwait top-flight league, the Tunisian bagged 16 goals in 28 appearances. He then represented Tunisia's ES Sahel and Saudi's Al-Fayna before sealing a move to Mumbai City.

Amine Chermiti will be Mumbai City's eight signing before the new season. He is joined by some big names including Diego Carlos, Mato Grgic, and Rowllin Borges.