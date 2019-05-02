×
ISL Transfers: Robin Gurung pens extension with Jamshedpur FC

Aravind Suchindran
EXPERT COLUMNIST
News
33   //    02 May 2019, 16:37 IST

Robin Gurung of Jamshedpur FC
Robin Gurung of Jamshedpur FC

Defender Robin Gurung has signed a one-year contract extension with Jamshedpur FC, the Indian Super League (ISL) club confirmed.

Gurung has been part of Jamshedpur since the club's inception two years ago, signing from NorthEast United after the 2016 season.

Featuring as a right-back, the 26-year-old Gurung made 13 appearances for JFC, making 36 tackles, 22 interceptions, 60 clearances and 22 blocks this season. Jamshedpur, however, could only manage a fifth-place finish and failed progress beyond the Round of 16 in the Super Cup.

For NorthEast, Gurung had 11 caps in the inaugural 2014 season but only played 5 matches the subsequent season. He came back stronger in 2016, making 8 appearances as NorthEast failed to qualify for the playoffs yet again.

The Jharkhand-based club has been the most active team in the Indian transfer market, roping in a bunch of players while tying down others with contract extensions. Captain Tiri is the biggest player to pen an extension with Jamshedpur but the club will also retain the services of Brazilian midfielder Memo and defender Augustin Fernandes for another season.

The club has more or less secured its back-line for the next season, having recruited Joyner Lourenco from Mumbai City and Keegan Pereira from NorthEast United. The problem is with the attack as Sergio Cidoncha and Mario Arques are expected to depart for Kerala Blasters next season. Indian winger Michael Soosairaj may also move to ATK with the Kolkata club announcing Antonio Habas as their new head coach.

Soon after putting to pen the deal, Gurung said:

"I am extremely happy to continue my journey with Jamshedpur FC. Jamshedpur has been my second home and I am really fond of the city and its people."
"It’s been an absolute honour to wear the badge of JFC for the last two seasons and I am looking forward to bringing a lot of joy to our fans."
"The management has been very supportive, and I am looking to start afresh this season. The dream is to win the ISL with Jamshedpur FC."

Jamshedpur FC CEO Mukul Choudhari said:

"Robin has had an outstanding season with us, his dedication and commitment towards the team has set an example for everyone."
"I am happy he has decided to continue the journey which strengthens our defensive unit more. I wish him the best for the upcoming season."
Tags:
ISL 2018-19 NorthEast United FC Jamshedpur FC Robin Gurung Eelco Schattorie Indian Football
