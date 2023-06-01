Israel U20 vs Brazil U20 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3, 2023

Israel U20 and Brazil U20 face off at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario in the FIFA U-20 World Cup on Saturday (June 3).

Israel’s fairytale campaign at the FIFA U-20 World Cup continued following their qualification for the quarterfinals. On Tuesday (May 31), they dispatched Uzbekistan 1-0 in Mendoza, with Anan Khalaili breaking the deadlock in added time.

They're now set to meet one of the best teams in the tournament and top favourites for the title. Brazil manager Ramon Menezes has said that his team would respect and never underestimate Israel, “who have been phenomenal so far in the competition.”

Brazil have glory in their sights, as they eye a sixth title, which would equal the record of Argentina, who are now out of the fray. The hosts were knocked out by Nigeria in a 2-0 loss on Wednesday. However, Brazil will have to guard against overconfidence, as they have failed to progress beyond this stage five times.

Seleco Sub-20 will likely stick to their 4-5-1 formation when they take on Israel, who are interestingly using the same formation. It has worked well so far for Brazil, who are able to soak up and thwart opponents in their dense midfield. Israel, though, boast a couple of players like Omer Senior, who could break free.

Israel U20 vs Brazil U20 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Israel have scored five goals in the competition and let in four.

Israel have received ten yellow cards and one red in the competition.

Brazil and Israel will meet for the first time.

Brazil have bagged seven yellows and one red in the tournament.

Israel have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last four games, while Brazil have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Israel – W-W-D-L; Brazil – W-W-W-L-W

Israel U20 vs Brazil U20 Prediction

Israel have not been very prolific in front of goal but boast some clinical finishers like Omer Senior, Dor David Turgeman and Roy Navi.

Brazil, meanwhile, have scored 14 goals - the most in the tournament. They are the favourites and expected to take the win.

Prediction: Israel 1-3 Brazil

Israel U20 vs Brazil U20 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brazil

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brazil to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Israel to score - Yes

