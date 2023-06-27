Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 28, 2023 

Israel and Czech Republic conclude their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship group stage campaign when they square off on Wednesday (June 28).

Israel lost 2-0 to England in their second game on Friday. Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith-Rowe scored in either half to guide the Young Lions to victory. Czech Republic, meanwhile, beat Germany 2-1.

They went ahead against the run of play through Vaclav Sejk's close-range 33rd-minute strike. Angelo Stiller equalised in the 70th minute. When it seemed like the spoils were set to be shared, Martin Vitik stepped up to score a late winner with three minutes remaining.

The win took Jan Suchooarek's side to second spot in Group C, with three points from two games. Israel, meanwhile, are bottom of the standings with one point.

Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Israel are on a six-game winless run, losing and drawing thrice apiece.

Czech Republic are looking to progress from the group stage for the first time since 2013, while Israel have never made it out of the group stage.

Five of Israel's last six games have produced less than three goals.

Czech Republic have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last five games.

Czech Republic have lost their last group game at their last two Euro appearances.

Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Prediction

England have already guaranteed top spot in the group, leaving the remaining three teams to battle it out for second place.

Israel and Czech Republic have hopes of qualification, but the Czechs have a more straightforward route. All they need is a point to guarantee their spot in the last eight, while Israel need to win and also hope for a favourable result between Germany and England.

Israel have been in poor form recently, so expet Czech Republic to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Israel 0-1 Czech Republic

Israel U21 vs Czech Republic U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Czech Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

