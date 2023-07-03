Israel U21 vs England U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th July 2023

Israel U21 will take on England U21 at Adjarabet Arena in the UEFA European Under-21 Championship semi-finals on Wednesday.

Israel U21 vs England U21 Preview

Israel emerged victorious from the fiercely-contested quarterfinal game against Georgia that stretched into extra-time following a goalless draw after 90 minutes. They won 4-3 in the ensuing penalty shootout. Israel’s misfiring forwards squandered several good scoring chances, which is becoming a growing concern for the team.

The Skyblue and Whites are yet to win the UEFA Under-21 Euro but their grinding progress in this campaign has fueled boundless optimism. They are reaching the semi-finals for the first time, with their previous best record being a group-stage finish. However, two-time champions, England, could be a tough nut to crack.

England have been flawless so far, winning all their matches. They saw off the challenge of Portugal in the quarterfinals thanks to Anthony Gordon’s lone strike. England are hoping to end a decades-long trophy drought in the championship. Their last success dates back to 1984 – two years after their first title.

The Young Lions will take confidence from their previous performance against Israel heading into the clash. Both teams were pitted against each other in Group C, with England prevailing 2-0 when they met on matchday two. Israel will look to take their revenge and proceed to the final – if at all possible.

Israel U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have met thrice in this category, with England winning twice and Israel once.

Israel have scored twice and conceded five times in their last five matches.

Israel are on their fourth participation as opposed to 18 for England.

England have scored seven times without conceding any goals so far.

Israel have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while England have won four times and lost once.

Israel U21 vs England U21 Prediction

Israel have scored only two goals so far during regular time in the competition. Omri Gandelman and Dor Turgeman are under pressure to do more as they take on England.

England owe their success so far in large part to Anthony Gordon and Emile Smith Rowe, who lead the team’s attack. They boast two goals each and will hope to see their side through to the final.

England are superior in all departments – defense, midfield, and attack – but need to match that with enough motivation to get the job done. We expect them to do so.

Prediction: Israel U21 1-3 England U21

Israel U21 vs England U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – England U21 to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: England U21to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Israel U21 to score - Yes

