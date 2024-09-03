Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2024

Israel U21 and Germany U21 will battle for three points in a 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier on Wednesday. The game is coming six months after Germany claimed a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture at Leuna Chemie Stadion in March 2024.

Brajan Gruda and Merlin Rohl scored in either half to help their nation claim maximum points.

The victory left the Germans at the summit of the standings, having garnered 16 points from six games. Israel are bottom of the standings with zero points to show for their efforts in five games.

The two sides have been drawn alongside Poland, Bulgaria, Kosovo and Estonia in Group D.

Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Germany have seven wins and four draws from the last 11 head-to-head games.

Israel have lost their last six games on the bounce.

Germany are unbeaten in their last seven games (six wins).

Four of Germany's last six games have produced three goals or more.

Germany have scored at least two goals in five of the last seven head-to-head games.

Israel form guide: L-L-L-L-L Germany form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

Israel made history by reaching the semifinal of the European Under-21 Championship last year. However, the Skyblue and White have been eliminated from the running for qualification to the upcoming tournament in Slovakia. They have lost all five games in the qualifiers, conceding 10 goals and scoring three.

Germany, for their part, had a tournament to forget in Georgia and Romania last year. They have rebounded from that disappointment and are on the cusp of qualifying for the European Under-21 Championship for the seventh successive tournament. Antonio Di Salvo's side have a one-point advantage over second-placed Poland with a game in hand. Furthermore, they have never lost a game against their hosts and are heavy favorites to extend that record.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Israel U21 1-3 Germany U21

Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Germany U21 to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Germany to score over 1.5 goals

Bold Tip - Germany to win both halves

