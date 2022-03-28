Israel U21 vs Germany U21 prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 qualifiers

Israel U21 will trade tackles with Germany U21 at the HaMashava Stadium in a 2023 UEFA Euro Under-21 Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a credible 2-2 draw with Poland at the same ground on Friday. Liel Abada and Omri Gandelmann found the back of the net to help their nation secure a point.

Germany were rampant in a 4-0 home thrashing of Latvia. Jonathan Burkardt scored a first-half brace and provided an assist to inspire the win, while Lukass Vapne missed a second-half penalty for the visitors.

The victory helped the Germans hold on to top spot in Group B, having garnered 18 points from seven matches played so far. Israel U21 are two points behind them in second place, making Tuesday's fixture a top-of-the-table clash.

Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Head-to-Head

Germany have four wins from seven matches against Israel at this level. The other three fixtures ended in a share of the spoils, while Tuesday's hosts are yet to register a win against the defending European Under-21 champions.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when two late goals from Kevin Schade and Jonathan Burkardt helped Germany complete a 3-2 comeback victory.

Israel U21 form guide: D-W-W-W-L

Germany U21 form guide: W-W-L-W-W

Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Team News

Israel U21

Or Blorian, Osher Davida and Gil Cohen have been ruled out with injuries, while Doron Leidner is suspended for the game.

Injuries: Or Blorian, Osher Davida, Gil Cohen

Suspension: Doron Leidner

Germany U21

Team captain Jonathan Burkardt headlined Germany's 24-man squad for the qualifiers against Latvia and Israel.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Predicted XI

Israel U21 Predicted XI (5-4-1): Daniel Peretz (GK); Omri Gandelmann, Ido Shahar, Ziv Morgan, Zohar Zasno, Karm Jaber; Mohamad Kanaan, Eden Karzev, Ilay Elmkies, Suf Podgoreanu; Liel Abada

Germany Predicted XI (4-3-3): Noah Atubolu (GK); Noah Katterbach, Maximilian Bauer, Marton Dardai, Josha Vagnoman; Angelo Stiller, Jonathan Burkardt, Tom Krauss; Jan Thielmann, Jamie Leweling, Ansgar Knauff

Israel U21 vs Germany U21 Prediction

Germany are favorites to emerge victorious and also have superior players who have been tested at the highest level. However, Israel have shown tenacity and are unlikely to roll over.

Games involving both sides tend to be high-scoring affairs and we are backing that trend to continue in a narrow victory for Germany.

Prediction: Israel U21 2-3 Germany U21

