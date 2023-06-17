Israel vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19, 2023

Seeking to pick up consecutive wins in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Israel go head-to-head with Andorra on Monday (June 19).

Israel kept their dreams of securing a spot in Germany alive, as they fought back from a goal down to beat Belarus 2-1 on Friday. Alon Hazan’s men had failed to win their previous three games across competitions, a run that saw them pick up one point from their opening two games in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

With four points from a possible nine, Israel are third in Group I, three points behind second-placed Romania.

Andorra, meanwhile, failed to stop the rot, as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Switzerland last time out. The Tricolours have picked up one point from three games in the qualifiers to sit fifth in the group, just above rock-bottom Belarus.

Andorra are on a run of six games without a win and have won just one of their last six away games since November 2021.

Israel vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last four meetings Israel have been dominant in the fixture.

Israel last met Andorra in the European Championship in 2015, when Kanerva’s men cruised to an emphatic 4-0 win.

Andorra are on a six-game winless run, losing four, since a 2-0 win over Liechtenstein in a UEFA Nations League clash in September.

The Blues and Whites are unbeaten in seven competitive games at home, winning four since a 2-0 loss against Denmark in the World Cup qualifiers in March 2021.

Israel vs Andorra Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive comeback against Belarus, Israel are in sky-high confidence as they look to put together a fine run of form. Hazan’s side should pick up from where they dropped off on Friday and edge out a struggling Andorra side.

Prediction: Israel 3-1 Andorra

Israel vs Andorra Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Israel

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Israel have not kept a clean sheet in 18 games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in three of the last four meetings.)

