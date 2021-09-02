Israel vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup resumed this week and will continue into the weekend. Israel will host Austria on Saturday in the fifth round of the World Cup Qualifiers in Group F.

Israel currently sit second in their group with seven points taken from four games. They lost 2-0 to Denmark in their first qualifier game before drawing 1-1 against Scotland to pick up their first point. The Blue and Whites got their first win against Moldova by a 4-1 score line back in March.

Israel then defeated the Faroe Island 4-0 on Wednesday to make it back-to-back wins in their group. Sitting five points behind first-placed Denmark, they are looking to make their first World Cup appearance since 1970.

Like their hosts, Austria have also picked up seven points in Group F so far. They, however, sit third in the group with a goal difference of zero. Austria drew 2-2 against Scotland in their first game. They then defeated Faroe Island 3-1 before falling to a 4-0 home defeat to Denmark.

Austria, however, returned to winning ways on Wednesday as they defeated Moldova 2-0. They have failed to qualify for the last five editions of the World Cup and are looking to change that this time around.

Israel vs Austria Head-to-Head

Historically, there have been 13 meetings between Israel and Austria. The Israelis have won three of their games while Austria have won five of them. The other five games have ended in draws.

The two nations last met in October 2019 in the qualifiers for the European Championship that was held in June. Austria won the game 3-1.

Israel Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-W-D-L

Austria Form Guide (FIFA World Cup Qualifiers): W-L-W-D

Israel vs Austria Team News

Israel

Israel do not have any injured or suspended players ahead of Saturday's meeting with Austria.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Austria

Christoph Baumgartner came off injured in Austria's game against Moldova on Wednesday and is a doubt for the game against Israel.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Christoph Baumgartner

Suspended: None

Israel vs Austria Predicted XI

Israel Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ofir Marciano; Orel Dgani, Eitan Tibi, Nir Bitton; Eli Dasa, Bibars Natcho, Dor Peretz, Sun Menachem; Manor Solomon; Munas Dabbur, Eran Zahavi

Austria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniel Bachmann; Christopher Trimmel, Philipp Lienart, Martin Hintenregger, Andreas Ulmer; Louis Schaub, Konrad Laimer, Florian Grilitsch, David Alaba; Martin Gregoritsch, Marko Arnautovic

Israel vs Austria Prediction

Israel and Austria have both picked up seven points so far in their race for World Cup qualification. Both teams have also been suspect defensively as they have conceded at least one goal in all but one of their qualifiers so far.

Both countries are adventurous in attack and the meeting on Saturday should not be an exception. The points, though, will likely be shared when Israel hosts Austria this weekend.

Prediction: Israel 1-1 Austria

Edited by Shardul Sant