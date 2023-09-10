Israel vs Belarus Prediction and Betting Tips | September 12, 2023 

Israel host Belarus at the Bloomfield Stadium on Tuesday (September 12) in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The hosts endured a slow start to their Euro qualifiers but seem to have upped the ante in recent games. They drew 1-1 with Romania last time out, finding themselves a goal down midway through the first half before 19-year-old Oscar Gloukh scored a second-half leveler early after the restart. Israel are third in their group with eight points from five games.

Belarus, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the continental qualifiers but remain in the reckoning for the finals. They drew goalless with Andorra last time out after dominating possession for large swathes.

The visitors are fifth in Group I with four points from an obtainable 15 and are just two points above last-placed Andorra.

Israel vs Belarus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between the two teams, with Israel leading 4-2.

The two teams have alternated wins in their last four matchups, with Israel winning 2-1 in their most recent clash.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in six games in the fixture.

Israel are without a clean sheet in 20 games across competitions since September 2021.

Belarus have the worst defensive record in Group I, conceding 10 times.

Israel are 76th in the FIFA rankings and are 22 places above Belarus.

Israel vs Belarus Prediction

Israel are on a three-game unbeaten run, winning twice. They have lost just one game at home since March 2021, though.

Belarus, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings after losing four games. They have, however, won just one of their last seven away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Israel 2-1 Belarus

Israel vs Belarus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Israel

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last six meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their six matchups.)