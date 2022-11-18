Israel vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2022

Israel will host Cyprus at the HaMoshava Stadium in a friendly clash on Sunday ahead of the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The home nation are set to miss out on the World Cup after capitulating in the second half of their qualification campaign which saw them lose three of their final five games. However, they picked themselves up in the UEFA Nations League, finishing top of their group after securing two wins and two draws in their four matches.

Sunday's game will mark the hosts' final match of 2022 and they will be looking to close out the year on a positive note.

Cyprus endured an abysmal World Cup qualifying campaign, winning just one of their 10 games and finishing fifth in their group with five points. They also failed to impress in the Nations League and are now hoping to find a new lease of life under new boss Temur Ketsbaia.

The visitors will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Israel vs Cyprus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 meetings between Israel and Cyprus. The hosts have won 13 of those games while the visitors have won just three times. There have been four draws between the two sides.

The visitors picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two sides, ending a five-game winless run in this fixture.

Israel are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture while their opponents have failed to keep any in their last eight encounters.

The hosts have scored at least one goal in their last seven games across all competitions.

Cyprus' last win away from home came back in October 2019 when they beat Kazakhstan 2-1 in the European Championship qualifiers.

The Blue and Whites are without a clean sheet in their last 14 games across all competitions.

Israel vs Cyprus Prediction

Israel have won two of their last three matches and have lost just one of their last seven across all competitions. They are unbeaten in their last eight games on home soil and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Cyprus are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last seven games. They have failed to pick up results away from the comforts of home in recent years and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Israel 3-1 Cyprus

Israel vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Israel

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of their last seven matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes