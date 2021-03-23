Israel vs Denmark prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Denmark get their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign started against Israel at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv on Thursday.

The Nordic country is participating in June's European Championship. They will approach this month's triple header as the start of preparations for that tournament.

They reached the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup in Russia a few years ago, their best finish since the 2002 edition. They now have great hopes of reaching the finals again in Qatar.

Kasper Hjulmand took over the reigns in July last year and managed to keep the side in Tier A of the Nations League.

Denmark finished second in a group containing Belgium, England, and Iceland, producing some impressive performances along the way.

The 1992 European champions are now favorites to qualify directly for next year's World Cup from a relatively easy Group F.

Israel, currently ranked 87th in FIFA's world rankings, may be viewed as minnows by some, but the team have witnessed a revival of sorts lately.

Israel last qualified for the World Cup in 1970, their only appearance in the competition to date. The Blue and Whites reached the playoffs of the 2020 Euro qualifying on the back of a strong Nations League performance.

However, they lost to Scotland in the semi-finals on penalties.

Israel vs Denmark Head-To-Head

Denmark have traditionally dominated this fixture with seven wins from eight games, losing just once.

That loss came way back in 1978 in an international friendly, while their last official meeting was another friendly in 2006.

Israel Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Denmark Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Israel vs Denmark Team News

Israel

PSV Eindhoven striker Eran Zahavi and Hoffenheim's Munas Dabbur lead Willibald Ruttensteiner's 25-man squad.

Taleb Tawatha and Orel Dgani are the only notable injury absences for the Blue and Whites.

Injured: Taleb Tawatha and Orel Dgani

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Denmark

The visitors have called up a formidable squad featuring well-known players such as Simon Kjaer, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojberg and Yussuf Poulsen.

Andreas Cornelius and Lucas Andersen are injured. Meanwhile, former Borussia Dortmund star Jacob Bruun Larsen hasn't been called up.

Injured: Andreas Cornelius and Lucas Andersen

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Jacob Bruun Larsen

Israel vs Denmark Predicted XI

Israel (5-3-2): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Nir Bitton, Eitan Tibi, Maor Kandil, Hatem Abd Elhamed; Eyal Golasa, Bibras Natkho, Manor Solomon; Munas Dabbur, Eran Zahavi.

Denmark (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Pierre-Emile-Holberg, Thomas Delaney; Yussuf Poulsen, Christian Eriksen, Martin Braithwaite; Robert Skov.

Israel vs Denmark Prediction

Israel will put up a tough fight on home soil but Denmark's superior quality means the visitors are likely to walk away with all three points.

Prediction: Israel 1-2 Denmark