Israel vs Estonia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 22nd 2025

Israel will host Estonia at the Nagyerdei Stadion on Saturday in the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Chosen Team endured a difficult UEFA Nations League campaign at the back end of 2024, ultimately suffering relegation back to League B after finishing rock-bottom in their group with just four points from six matches.

However, they picked up a narrow but impressive 1-0 win over Belgium in their most recent outing, with Beitar Jerusalem man Yarden Shua coming off the bench to score a late winner on his international debut.

Estonia also struggled for results in their Nations League campaign, finishing third in their group with four points and will be looking to put out a much better showing in the World Cup qualifiers. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Slovakia in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target throughout the contest.

Following Saturday's game, Sinisärgid will return to the road, facing Moldova at the Stadionul Zimbru next week in their second group outing.

Israel vs Estonia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark just the fourth meeting between the two nations, with Israel coming out on top in each of their previous three contests.

The two teams last faced off in a European Championship qualifying clash back in 2007 which the Chosen Team won 4-0.

Estonia have failed to score any goals in each of their three games in this fixture.

Israel were ranked 76th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 47 places above their weekend opponents.

Israel vs Estonia Prediction

The Skyblue and Whites' latest result ended a five-game winless streak and they will be looking to kick on from that this weekend. They are the stronger side ahead of Saturday's game and only need to avoid complacency to kick off their qualification campaign with maximum points.

Estonia have lost two of their last three matches and have won just one of their last six. They have failed to perform on foreign grounds of late and could lose this one.

Prediction: Israel 3-0 Estonia

Israel vs Estonia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Israel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the Chosen Team's last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of Estonia's last six matches)

