Israel vs Faroe Islands prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Israel and the Faroe Islands will battle for three points in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Monday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 4-2 defeat away to Austria. The Blue and Whites twice went ahead in the game but saw their lead thwarted on each occasion before Marcel Sabtitzer secured victory for Austria in the 84th minute.

The visitors fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Denmark on Friday. Klaemint Olsen scored in the 89th minute to halve the Faroe Island's deficit but Joakim Maehle restored Denmark's two-goal advantage in injury time.

Israel currently sit in third spot in Group F, having garnered 13 points from nine matches. They are seven points behind second-placed Scotland and have been eliminated from the running for Qatar 2022.

The Faroe Islands have just four points to show for their efforts in nine matches and are only above Moldova.

Israel vs Faroe Islands Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides and the Faroe Islands are yet to win a game against Israel.

Monday's hosts have three wins to their name, while one match in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September when Erin Zahavi's hat-trick inspired Israel to a 4-0 away victory.

Israel form guide: L-W-L-L-W

Faroe Islands form guide: L-L-L-W-L

Israel vs Faroe Islands Team News

Israel

Doron Leidner, Eyal Golasa, Dan Glazer and Gadi Kinda were all ruled out of November's qualifiers on account of injuries. Bibras Natcho went off injured in the first half against Austria.

Injuries: Doron Leidner, Eyal Golasa, Dan Glazer, Gadi Kinda, Bibras Natcho

Suspension: None

Faroe Islands

Team captain Hallur Hansson headlined the squad of 23 players to prosecute the qualifiers against Denmark and Israel. Joan Simun Edmundsson was substituted against Denmark due to an injury and he might not recover in time for this game.

Injury: Joan Simun Edmundsson

Suspension: None

Israel vs Faroe Islands Predicted XI

Israel Predicted XI (3-4-3): Ofir Marciano (GK); Eli Dasa, Arad Ofri, Hatem Elhamed; Omri Gandelman, Dor Peretz, Sun Menahem, Nir Bitton; Manor Solomon, Eran Zahavi, Mu'nas Dabbur

Faroe Islands Predicted XI (4-5-1): Gunnar Nielsen (GK); Gilli Rolantsson, Odmar Faero, Sonni Nattestad, Viljormur Davidsen; Rene Shaki Joensen, Hallur Hansson, Gunnar Vatnhamar, Brandur Hendriksson Olsen, Ári Mohr Jonsson; Klaemint Olsen

Israel vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Israel have been one of the most attack-minded sides in the qualifiers and will want to go out with a bang in front of their fans.

The home side have not been in the best of form, having lost three of their last five games. The Faroe Islands have been more compact in these qualifiers, even though they were once again unable to provide genuine competition to their opponents.

Israel are favorites to triumph in the game and we are backing the home side to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Israel 3-0 Faroe Islands

