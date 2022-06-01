Israel vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League 

The 2022 UEFA Nations League kicks off this week and will see Israel host Iceland at the Sammy Ofer Stadium in their group opener on Thursday.

Israel endured a disappointing World Cup qualifying run, winning just half of their games. They will now turn their attention to the Nations League and will be looking to put out a more encouraging showing.

The Blue and Whites picked up eight points from six games in the previous edition, finishing third in their group and will now be aiming for a higher tally this year.

Iceland have struggled for results over the last two years and, like their hosts, will not participate in the World Cup this year after winning just two of their 10 qualifying games.

The visitors are set to make their League B debut this year after playing in the top tier in the previous two editions of the tournament. They had an abysmal campaign last time out, losing all six of their group games, and will hope for better luck this time around.

Israel vs Iceland Head-to-Head

There have been just three meetings between Israel and Iceland. The hosts are undefeated in all three outings, winning twice and drawing the other.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2010, which the Blue and Whites won 3-2.

Israel Form Guide (All Competitions): D-L-W-L-W

Iceland Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-L-D-L

Israel vs Iceland Team News

Israel

Notable absentees from the home side include Celtic's Nir Bitton and PSV Eindhoven's Eran Zahavi, who are both injured.

Injured: Nir Bitton, Eran Zahavi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Iceland

Head coach Arnar Viðarsson has given priority to the youths in his squad for the group stages, with just one outfield player being above the age of 30. There are three uncapped players in the visiting squad who will all hope to make their debuts in the coming weeks.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Israel vs Iceland Predicted XI

Israel Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Eyad Abu Abaid, Sean Goldberg, Sun Menahem; Liel Abada, Bibras Natcho, Mohammad Abu Fani, Manor Solomon; Mu'nas Dabbur, Shon Weissman

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson; Alfons Sampsted, Brynjar Ingi Bjarnason, Daníel Leo Grétarsson, Hörður Björgvin Magnússon; Aramon Thrandarson, Birkir Bjarnason, Stefan Thordarson; Þórir Jóhann Helgason, Andri Guðjohnsen, Jón Dagur Þorsteinsson

Israel vs Iceland Prediction

Israel are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last four. Their last three wins have all come on home soil and they will now be looking to maximize their home advantage this week.

Iceland are winless in their last six games and have won just one of their last 12 across all competitions. The hosts are in better form and should win here.

Prediction: Israel 2-1 Iceland

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far