Israel vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Israel and Italy return to action in Group I of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at Nagyerdei Stadion on Monday. Gennaro Gattuso’s men head into the game on a run of four consecutive victories over the hosts and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Ad

Israel maintained their fine run of results in the World Cup qualifiers on Friday when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Moldova at the Zimbru Stadium.

Ran Ben Simon’s side have won three of their four qualifying matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding six, with their only defeat coming back in March, when they were beaten 4-2 by Norway on home turf.

With nine points from a possible 12, Israel are currently second in the Group I table, three points off first-placed Norway and three above Italy, who have one game in hand.

Ad

Trending

Like the home side, Gattuso’s men turned in a performance of the highest quality last time out as they picked up a 5-0 victory over Estonia at the Gewiss Stadium.

Before that, Italy kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Norway on June 6, three days before bouncing back in a 2-0 win over Moldova.

Italy will be backing themselves to make it three wins on the trot in Group I as they take on an opposing side who have lost each of their most recent four encounters, conceding 10 and scoring three since September 2016.

Ad

Israel vs Italy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Italy have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked up six wins and one draw from the last seven meetings between the two teams.

Simon’s men have won all but one of their last six matches across all competitions, with the 4-2 defeat against Norway on March 25 being the exception.

Italy are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches, picking up three wins and one draw since September 2024.

Israel have failed to win six of their most recent eight competitive home games, losing five and picking up one draw since September 2023.

Ad

Israel vs Italy Prediction

Off the back of a five-star display against Estonia, Italy will head into Monday’s game with confidence as they face a sterner challenge in a well-drilled Israel side.

While we expect the hosts to put up a fight, we predict Italy will continue from where they dropped off at the weekend and make it three wins from three.

Prediction: Israel 1-2 Italy

Ad

Israel vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Italy to win

Tip 2: First to score - Italy (Italy have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Israel)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two nations)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More