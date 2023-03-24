Israel vs Kosovo Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2023

Israel will kick off their quest for a place in the 2024 European Championship when they take on Kosovo at the Bloomfield Stadium on Saturday.

The visitors will be looking to begin their campaign on a high as they eye their first-ever appearance at the continental showpiece.

Since their successful 2022 UEFA Nations League campaign, Israel have struggled to grind out results as they head into Saturday on a run of two defeats in their last three friendly outings.

Their only win in that time came against Zambia on November 17, when they thrashed the southern Africa side 4-2 at the HaMoshava Stadium.

In what will be their first outing this year, Alon Hazan’s men will look to kick off their Group I campaign on a high as they set out to secure their first European Championship appearance.

Meanwhile, Kosovo picked up three wins and lost three of their six matches in last year’s UEFA Nations League to finish second in League C.

Since then, Alain Giresse’s men were involved in friendly games against Armenia and Faroe Islands, with both ties ending in draws.

Kosovo have failed to win four of their last five matches across all competitions, with a 5-1 steamrolling of Cyprus last September being the exception.

Kosovo were involved in two friendly outings last November, with both ties ending in stalemates.

Israel vs Kosovo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Israel and Kosovo, who will both be looking to kick off their rivalry on a winning note.

Israel are unbeaten in eight of their last nine home matches, claiming five wins and three draws since March 2021.

Kosovo have picked up just one win in their last five matches across all competitions while losing twice since last June.

Israel and Kosovo are yet to feature at the European Championship and the goal for both sides will be to end this record in 2024.

Israel vs Kosovo Prediction

While Kosovo will be seeking a dream start to their qualification quest, they have the stern challenge of taking on Israel, who have been near impenetrable on home soil. The hosts have struggled to grind out results of late, but we are backing them to come out on top in this one and get into the catbird seat in Group I.

Prediction: Israel 3-1 Kosovo

Israel vs Kosovo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Israel

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Kosovo’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in Israel’s last eight matches since last March’s 2-0 friendly loss to Germany)

