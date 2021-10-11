Israel vs Moldova prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Israel host Moldova at the Yaakov Turner Toto Stadium in Be'er Sheva on Tuesday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Blues and Whites are looking to bounce back from a disappointing 3-2 loss to Scotland last week.

Scott McTominay broke Israeli hearts with a 94th-minute winner which completed the comeback, as the visitors had led twice in the match.

The defeat increased the gap between the sides to four points, with Willibald Ruttensteiner's side still stuck in third place in Group F.

Although mathematically they aren't out of the race yet, Israel could be if Scotland win their next game against the Faroe Islands.

Moldova, meanwhile, are rock-bottom with just one point from seven games. Having started the campaign with a 1-1 draw against the Faroe Islands, the Selectionata went on to lose each of their next six.

Israel vs Moldova Head-To-Head

Israel have never lost to Moldova before, winning four of their previous seven clashes with the eastern European outfit.

When the sides met for the first-leg of their qualifiers in March, the Blue and Whites came away with a 4-1 win.

Trái Bóng Vàng @traibongvang FT: Moldova 0-4 Denmark

World Cup 2022 Qualification Europe

Date: Saturday, 09 October 2021 FT: Moldova 0-4 Denmark

World Cup 2022 Qualification Europe

Date: Saturday, 09 October 2021 https://t.co/w5HfxsFSts

Israel Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Moldova Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Israel vs Moldova Team News

Israel

The hosts will have Hatem Elhamed back from suspension and he will slot right back into the centre-back position. That means Celtic's Nir Bitton will drop to the bench.

However, with first-team regulars Eitan Tibi and Orel Dgani missing from the squad, there will be additional changes to Israel's backline.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Eitan Tibi, Orel Dgani

Moldova

Despite playing five midfielders against Denmark, the Selectionata were torn apart in a heavy 4-0 loss.

That may compel head coach Roberto Bordin to make a few changes, with Cristian Dros likely coming into a four-man midfield.

Left-back Oleg Reabciuk, who sat out of Sunday's fixture due to a suspension, is available for selection again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Israel vs Moldova predicted XI

Israel (3-5-2): Ofir Marciano; Ofri Arad, Joel Abu Hanna, Hatem Elhamed; Eli Dasa, Bibras Natkho, Dor Peretz, Manor Solomon, Sun Menahem; Eran Zahavi, Mu'nas Dabbur.

Moldova (4-4-2): Cristian Avram; Ion Jardan, Igor Armas, Veaceslav Posmac, Oleg Reabciuk; Mihail Ghecev, Cristian Dros, Vadim Rata, Sergiu Platica; Ion Nicolaescu, Radu Ginsari.

Israel vs Moldova Prediction

Moldova have been really poor in these qualifiers, losing six of their seven games so far, some of which were absolute thrashings.

Also Read

Israel, in all likelihood, should cruise towards another easy win, especially as they're looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to Scotland.

Prediction: Israel 3-0 Moldova

Edited by Peter P