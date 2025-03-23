Israel vs Norway Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25th 2025

Israel will face Norway at the Nagyerdei Stadion on Tuesday in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side enjoyed a strong start to their qualifying campaign and will be looking to lay down an early marker in the group with two wins from two.

They locked horns with Estonia in their group opener on Saturday and picked up a narrow but thoroughly deserved 2-1 win. They fell behind after just 10 minutes and came back to draw level via an own goal midway through the first half before team captain Eli Dasa scored the game-winner in the second half to register his maiden international goal on his 66th appearance for the Chosen Team.

Norway also enjoyed a winning start to their qualification campaign as the Lions begin their push for a first appearance at the global showpiece since 1998. They thrashed Moldova 5-0 on the road in their group opener featuring goals from five different players including star striker Erling Haaland, who marked his 40th appearance for the country with a goal.

Israel vs Norway Head-to-Head and Key

Tuesday's game will mark just the third meeting between Israel and Norway, with the two nations winning a game apiece in their previous two contests.

The two sides last faced off in a friendly clash back in 1999 which the Lions won 1-0.

The Chosen Team have managed just two clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

Norway have been in free goalscoring form of late, netting 18 goals in their last five outings.

Israel were ranked 76th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 33 places behind their midweek opponents.

Israel vs Norway Prediction

The Chosen Team are on a run of back-to-back victories after going winless in their previous five games. They are, however, once again without a home advantage and will have their work cut out this week.

Norway have won their last three games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last seven. They are the stronger side ahead of Tuesday's game and should win this one.

Prediction: Israel 1-3 Norway

Israel vs Norway Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norway to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the Lions' last six matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Israel's last seven matches)

