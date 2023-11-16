Israel vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | November 18th 2023 

Israel will face Romania at the Pancho Arena on Saturday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The Chosen Team have had mixed results in the qualifiers so far but remain in contention for advancement to the final tournament. They played out a 1-1 draw against Switzerland last time out, finding themselves a goal down before Granada striker Shon Weissman came off the bench to score a late equalizer and rescue a point for the Skyblue and Whites.

Israel sit third in their group with 12 points from eight games. Failure to win on Saturday will mark the end of their push for automatic qualification.

Romania, meanwhile, have performed well in their qualification campaign and are closing in on their first European Championship appearance since 2016. They carried out a 4-0 thrashing of Andorra in their last game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet including Florinel Coman, who netted his maiden international goal.

Tricolorii sit a place and four points above their weekend opponents in the group standings and only need a point on Saturday to qualify.

Israel vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between the two nations. Israel have won six of those games while Romania have won 14 times.

There have been seven draws between the two nations, including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

Israel are winless in their last three games in this fixture after winning their four prior.

Romania are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture.

Tricolorii have the best defensive record in Group I so far with a goal concession tally of four.

The Chosen Team were ranked 71st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 23 places below their weekend opponents.

Israel vs Romania Prediction

Israel are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their four games prior. They are without a win in their last three games on foreign grounds and could struggle here.

Romania. meanwhile. have won two of their last three games and are undefeated in their last nine. They have however struggled for results on the road of late and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Israel 1-1 Romania

Israel vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of their last four matchups)