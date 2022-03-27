Israel vs Romania prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

Israel will host Romania at the Netanya Stadium in Netanya on Tuesday for an international friendly. The Blue and Whites will look to return to winning ways after losing 2-0 to Germany earlier in the week.

Gadi Brumer's side will be hoping for a better performance, as they appeared toothless at the Rhein-Neckar Arena. Germany, four-time world champions, had them on the ropes for most of the game, while Yonatan Cohen missed a penalty in stoppage-time for the visitors.

Romania, meanwhile, went down 1-0 to Greece despite their dominance in possession. The Tricolors made nine shots in the game but mustered just one of them on target, an indication of their wayward finishing.

Israel vs Romania Head-To-Head

Romania have a good record against Israel, winning 16 of their previous 27 clashes, including a 2-1 win in March 2018, their last meeting, which also was a friendly. Before that, Israel won four straight games in the fixture.

Israel Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L.

Romania Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L.

Israel vs Romania Team News

Israel

Nir Bitton is looking for his 40th cap, whereas Munas Dabbur will be keen to return to the scoresheet after firing a blank for the second time in his last eight games.

Tai Baribo and Dean David got their first caps. David came off the bench, so he could be given a chance to start here over Baribo.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Romania

Mihai Aioani and Horațiu Moldovan will hope for their first cap in goal, while Alin Tosca could be slotted back into the XI for his 30th game. Despite firing a blank last time, George Puscas should keep his place up front.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Israel vs Romania Predicted XIs

Israel (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Nir Bitton, Sean Goldberg, Sun Menahem; Aviv Daniel Avraham, Dor Peretz, Mohammad Abu Fani, Manor Solomon; Mu'nas Dabbur, Tai Baribo.

Romania (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita; Andrei Rațiu, Alin Tosca, Vlad Chiricheș, Mario Camora; Mihai Bordeianu, Marius Marin; Alexandru Maxim, Alexandru Cicaldau, Valentin Mihaila; George Puscas.

Israel vs Romania Prediction

Israel and Romania are average teams at best despite having a prolific striker leading their line. With little at stake here, they might as well play out a dull low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Israel 1-1 Romania.

Edited by Bhargav