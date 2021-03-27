Israel vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After a good draw against Austria in the opening game of their World Cup qualification campaign, Scotland travel to Israel for their second qualifier.
The Scots came from behind twice in that game against Austria. Sasa Kalajdzic twice put Austria in the lead, but Grant Hanley and John McGinn scored equalizers on both occasions to enable Scotland to snatch a point.
Scotland have not won (within 90 minutes) any of their last three games following a terrific 2-1 win against Czech Republic in September 2020.
Israel began their campaign in the World Cup qualifiers with a home loss to Denmark earlier in the week.
Martin Braithwaite and Jonas Wind scored for the Danes as the group favorites began their qualifying campaign with a comfortable win.
Israel vs Scotland Head-to-Head
Scotland have lost only two of their eight previous clashes against Israel, including a 1-0 loss in their most recent game in the UEFA Nations League.
This will be the fourth meeting between Israel and Scotland since the start of the 2020-21 football season.
Israel vs Scotland Team News
Israel
There are no concerns related to either injuries or suspensions for Israel at the moment. The side is likely to be similar to the one that faced the Danes.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Scotland
There could be a temptation for Steve Clarke to slot Scott McTominay back in the defence. However, the Manchester United man is likely to continue in the midfield position that he has done so well in this season.
There is also likely to be a first Scotland start for Che Adams up front.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Israel vs Scotland Predicted XIs
Israel predicted XI (3-5-2): Ofir Marciano; Hatem Abd Elhamed, Eitan Tibi, Sheran Yeini; Eli Dasa, Bibras Natkho, Dan Glazer, Dor Peretz, Manor Solomon, Sun Menachem; Eran Zahavi, Shon Weissman
Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Declan Gallagher, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Andy Robertson; John McGinn; Ryan Christie, Che Adams
Israel vs Scotland Prediction
This will be a tough game for Scotland, especially considering their recent record against Israel, which hasn't been the most positive for the visitors.
However, with the confidence gained from coming back to score a point against Austria, Scotland may secure a narrow victory.
We are predicting a close match that ends in favor of the Scottish visitors.
Prediction: Israel 0-1 Scotland