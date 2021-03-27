Israel vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

After a good draw against Austria in the opening game of their World Cup qualification campaign, Scotland travel to Israel for their second qualifier.

The Scots came from behind twice in that game against Austria. Sasa Kalajdzic twice put Austria in the lead, but Grant Hanley and John McGinn scored equalizers on both occasions to enable Scotland to snatch a point.

🚲 It just gets better every time you watch it.



😍 What a goal from Super @jmcginn7 #SCOAUT pic.twitter.com/R0jSoyFCvA — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 27, 2021

Scotland have not won (within 90 minutes) any of their last three games following a terrific 2-1 win against Czech Republic in September 2020.

Israel began their campaign in the World Cup qualifiers with a home loss to Denmark earlier in the week.

Martin Braithwaite and Jonas Wind scored for the Danes as the group favorites began their qualifying campaign with a comfortable win.

Israel vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Scotland have lost only two of their eight previous clashes against Israel, including a 1-0 loss in their most recent game in the UEFA Nations League.

This will be the fourth meeting between Israel and Scotland since the start of the 2020-21 football season.

Advertisement

Israel vs Scotland Team News

Israel

There are no concerns related to either injuries or suspensions for Israel at the moment. The side is likely to be similar to the one that faced the Danes.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Scotland

There could be a temptation for Steve Clarke to slot Scott McTominay back in the defence. However, the Manchester United man is likely to continue in the midfield position that he has done so well in this season.

There is also likely to be a first Scotland start for Che Adams up front.

“You have to react to adversity – the manager always speaks about it – and we did that.”



Hear from @BT_UK Man of the Match @mctominay10 following tonight's match against Austria.



➡️ Full match report: https://t.co/GKgTX7r1EI#SCOAUT pic.twitter.com/88DI39hTo5 — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 25, 2021

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Israel vs Scotland Predicted XIs

Israel predicted XI (3-5-2): Ofir Marciano; Hatem Abd Elhamed, Eitan Tibi, Sheran Yeini; Eli Dasa, Bibras Natkho, Dan Glazer, Dor Peretz, Manor Solomon, Sun Menachem; Eran Zahavi, Shon Weissman

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Grant Hanley, Declan Gallagher, Kieran Tierney; Stephen O'Donnell, Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, Andy Robertson; John McGinn; Ryan Christie, Che Adams

Israel vs Scotland Prediction

Advertisement

This will be a tough game for Scotland, especially considering their recent record against Israel, which hasn't been the most positive for the visitors.

However, with the confidence gained from coming back to score a point against Austria, Scotland may secure a narrow victory.

We are predicting a close match that ends in favor of the Scottish visitors.

Prediction: Israel 0-1 Scotland