Israel vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League

Israel host Scotland in a crunch UEFA Nations League clash in Netanya on Wednesday, with the two teams' ambitions on opposite ends of the table in Group 2 of League B.

Scotland are just a point above Czech Republic at the top of the group, in the fight for promotion. On the other hand, Israel are just a point above Slovakia in the fight to avoid relegation to League C.

Both these teams lost the games over the weekend, that has left the group in an intriguing state ahead of the final matches.

Scotland could have sealed promotion with a win in Slovakia, but went down 1-0, after fielding a much-changed team. Steve Clarke decided to rotate the pack after their playoff win over Serbia, in which they played 120 minutes.

Hear from Kieran Tierney following this afternoon's UEFA #NationsLeague defeat to Slovakia.

Israel, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to the Czechs at the weekend.

Israel vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Scotland have lost only one of seven previous clashes against Israel.

These two teams faced off at Hampden Park last month in the semifinal of the playoffs to qualify for EURO 2020. After the game finished 0-0 in normal time, Scotland won 5-3 penalties, with the decisive moment in the shootout being David Marshall's save off Eran Zahavi.

Zahavi did score in the reverse Nations League clash at Hampden in September, which finished in a 1-1 draw. Ryan Christie scored a penalty in that game for Scotland.

Slovakia form guide: L-W-L-L-D

Scotland form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Israel vs Scotland Team News

For Israel, Munas Dabbur is ruled out after he tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently in self-isolation in Germany.

Injured: Munas Dabbur (COVID-19)

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scottish captain Andy Robertson is a doubtful starter. The Liverpool star missed the game in Slovakia with a slight hamstring concern, but Steve Clarke has said that Robertson is in contention to face Israel.

The likes of Lyndon Dykes, Declan Gallagher, Calum McGregor and Scott McTominay should come back into the Scottish XI for this game.

Injured: Ryan Fraser, Grant Hanley

Doubtful: Andy Robertson

Suspended: None

Israel vs Scotland Predicted XI

Israel predicted XI (4-4-2): Ofir Marciano; Eli Dasa, Eitan Tibi, Sheran Yeini, Hatem Abd Elhamed; Bibras Natkho, Dan Glazer, Ilay Elmkies, Manor Solomon; Eran Zahavi, Shon Weissman

Scotland Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): David Marshall; Scott McTominay, Declan Gallagher, Liam Cooper; Stephen O'Donnell, Ryan Jack, Callum McGregor, Kieran Tierney; John McGinn; Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes

Israel vs Scotland Prediction

Scotland are likely to field their strongest team in this game, fitness permitting. At their best, we are predicting the Scots to win this game and secure promotion.

Prediction: Israel 0-1 Scotland