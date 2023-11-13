Israel vs Switzerland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 15th 2023

Israel will face Switzerland at the Pancho Arena on Wednesday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The Chosen Team have had mixed results in the continental qualifiers so far but remain hopeful of securing a spot in the final tournament next year. They were beaten 1-0 by Kosovo in their last match, falling behind late in the first half and failing to find a way back into the game despite dominating possession in the second.

Israel sit third in the group standings with 11 points from seven games. They are four points behind their midweek opponents and will be looking to reduce that gap when they play on Wednesday.

Switzerland, meanwhile, enjoyed a strong start to their Euro qualifiers but have struggled for results of late. They were held to a 3-3 draw on home soil by Belarus last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The A-Team sit second in the group with 15 points. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get back to winning ways in the qualifiers this week.

Israel vs Switzerland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 10 meetings between the two teams. Israel have won just one of those games while Switzerland have won four times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The A-Team are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 1987.

The Chosen Team have kept just one clean sheet in their last 21 games across all competitions.

Switzerland have scored 20 goals in the European qualifiers so far. Only Portugal (32) have scored more.

Israel were ranked 71st in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 57 places behind their midweek opponents.

Israel vs Switzerland Prediction

Israel's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to build on that this week. They have, however, won just one of their last six games on foreign grounds and could struggle here.

Switzerland are undefeated in their last seven matches, picking up four wins and three draws in that period. They are the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Israel 1-2 Switzerland

Israel vs Switzerland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Switzerland to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Switzerland's last nine matches have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in 12 of Israel's last 15 matches)