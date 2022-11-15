Israel vs Zambia Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17, 2022

Israel will host Zambia at the HaMoshava Stadium in Petah Tikva on Thursday (November 17) in a friendly.

The Blue and Whites saw their wait for a first World Cup appearance since 1970 continue following an unsuccessful qualifying campaign. With 16 points in 10 games, Avram Grant's side finished third in Group F of the UEFA zone, behind Denmark and Scotland.

However, in a consolation, Israel secured promotion to League A of the UEFA Nations League after winning Group 2 with eight points in four games. They will use their upcoming pair of friendlies as an opportunity to prepare for the Euro 2024 qualifiers next year. Israel have been drawn alongside Kosovo, Switzerland, Belarus, Andorra and Romania.

Zambia, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the World Cup once again after bowing out in the second round of the AFC qualifiers. The Copper Bullets finished third in Group B after collecting only seven points from six games but are looking to make up for that by securing a place in the 2023 African Cup of Nations.

Moses Sichone's team opened their campaign with a 3-1 loss to hosts Cote d'Ivoire before seeing off Comoros 2-1 to assume second place in the group.

Israel vs Zambia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first clash between Israel and Zambia

Israel lost their last friendly 2-1 to Malta after conceding two goals in the final ten minutes, which ended their five-game unbeaten run

Zambia lost 1-0 to Mali in their last game, their third friendly defeat in their last four games

Israel are unbeaten in their last seven home games since a 2-0 loss to Denmark in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Israel haven't kept a clean sheet in 13 games since beating Faroe Islands 4-0 in the World Cup qualifiers

Israel vs Zambia Prediction

Neither team has been on a great run of form this year, but Israel have a stronger team on paper. With home support to count on, they should prevail.

FAZ @FAZFootball Chipolopolo have traveled to Israel ahead of the November 17 international friendly with Israel at the Petach Tikva Stadium. Stand-in coach Moses Sichone took a party of locally based players with the foreign contingent expected to fly directly to Israel. Chipolopolo have traveled to Israel ahead of the November 17 international friendly with Israel at the Petach Tikva Stadium. Stand-in coach Moses Sichone took a party of locally based players with the foreign contingent expected to fly directly to Israel. https://t.co/UbcOeYC7ky

Prediction: Israel 2-0 Zambia

Israel vs Zambia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Israel

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

