Istanbul Basaksehir vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 4th 2024

Istanbul Basaksehir will welcome local rivals Besiktas to the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Thursday.

The hosts saw their three-game winning run end in their previous outing, as they suffered a 2-1 away loss to Ankaragucu. João Figueiredo scored a consolation goal for them in the 80th minute after they had conceded twice in 10 minutes in the second half.

The visitors have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three consecutive losses before the international break. They lost 2-1 at home to Antalyaspor last time around, conceding twice in the first half. Ernest Muçi halved the deficit in the first minute of the second half but they failed to score the equalizing goal.

They have dropped to fourth place in the league table after three back-to-back losses and lead the hosts, who are in sixth place, by just four points.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based rivals have met 34 times in all competitions since 2008. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 11-10 lead in wins and 13 games ending in draws.

The visitors have won their last two meetings against the home team and registered a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in November.

The last three meetings between them have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with two clean sheets for the visitors and one for the hosts.

Istanbul Basaksehir have suffered just two losses at home in their last 12 league outings. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last four home games.

Besiktas have just one win in their last five away games in the Super Lig, failing to score in the other four games.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 40-38 in 30 league games this season but have conceded one more goal in these games as well (36).

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Besiktas Prediction

The Grey Owls have three wins and losses apiece in their last six league outings. They have won three of their last four home games in the league while keeping clean sheets and will look to build on that form. They have won five of their last seven home meetings against the visitors and will look to produce a strong display.

The Black Eagles have suffered three consecutive losses in the league, failing to score in two games. They have just two wins in their last six away games in all competitions, failing to score in four games while also keeping two clean sheets.

Fernando Santos does not have any fresh absentees for the match but is likely to make a few changes to the squad as he looks to help his side bounce back from three consecutive losses.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-1 Besiktas

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Krzysztof Piatek to score or assist any time - Yes