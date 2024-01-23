Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 24th 2024

Istanbul Basaksehir will entertain league leaders Fenerbahce at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Wednesday.

The hosts have enjoyed a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions and were held to a 1-1 draw by Fatih Karagumruk last week. They took the lead thanks to Flavio Paoletti's own goal and Salih Dursun rescued a point for Karagumruk with an 88th-minute goal.

The visitors are on a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions and in their previous league outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Samsunspor. After İrfan Kahveci broke the deadlock in the 12th minute thanks to Dušan Tadić's assist before former Galatasaray winger Emre Kılınç equalized for Samsunspor in the second half.

The title race remains as close as ever with reigning champions Galatasaray trailing Fenerbahce only on goal difference.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul rivals have crossed paths 36 times across all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with a 19-13 lead in wins and four games ending in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over the hosts last season with an aggregate score of 3-1. They continued the winning run with a 2-0 win in the Turkish Cup final in June and also registered a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Four of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for Fenerbahce and two for the home team.

Istanbul Basaksehir have won six of their last seven home games across all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

The visitors have the best attacking record in the Turkish Super Lig this season, scoring 58 goals in 21 games, 32 more than the hosts.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The Grey Owls have seen an upturn in form recently and are unbeaten in their last nine games. At home, they have won six of their last seven games and will look to build on that form. They have suffered four consecutive losses against their city rivals, scoring just once while conceding nine times, and will look to improve upon that record.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have also been in good form, winning eight of their last 10 games in all competitions. They have won nine of their 10 away games in the Turkish Super Lig this term and are strong favorites.

Alexander Djiku and Bright Osayi-Samuel are unavailable on account of international duty while Fred is sidelined for at least a month after a thigh injury in the match against Samsunspor.

While the visitors have dominated proceedings recently against their city rivals, Basaksehir have enjoyed a good run of form and are expected to put up a good fight.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the league leaders' unbeaten away record this season, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-2 Fenerbahce

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Irfan Kahveci to score or assist any time - Yes