Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Istanbul Basaksehir will welcome their city rivals Galatasaray to the Fatih Terim Stadium for a matchday 14 fixture in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday (November 12).

The hosts are coming off a thrilling 3-3 draw at Hatayaspor on Monday. The see-saw game saw both teams take the lead before Serdar Gurler scoring an injury-time equaliser for Basaksehir.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, claimed a 2-1 home win over Ofspor in the Turkish Cup. Mirac Turkyilmaz gave the visitors a shock lead in the 18th minute, but Haris Seferovic and Berkan Kutlu strikes helped Gala secure progress to the next round.

They will turn their attention to the Super Lig for their final league game before the fIFA World Cup break.

Galatasaray are third in the league standings, having garnered 24 points from 12 games. Istanbul, meanwhile, are level on points with them but ahead on goal difference.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have 13 wins from their last 29 games against Basaksehir, who have eight wins, the same number of draws they've played out.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in May.

Galatasaray are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four.

Three of their last five head-to-head games have ended in a draw.

Five of Galatasaray's last six games across competitions have produced at least three goals, with four games seeing goals at both ends.

Istanbul's last four games have seen both teams score.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction

The two teams are separated only by goal difference, highlighting how closely matched they have been this season.

Galatasaray have been the more consistent team and are on a five-game unbeaten run across competitions.

Both teams have plenty of firepower in attack and are likely to go all out for a win. However, the spoils could be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-2 Galatasaray

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

