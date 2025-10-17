Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2025

Istanbul Basaksehir will entertain league leaders Galatasaray at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday. Basaksehir have just one win from seven league games, while the visitors have won seven of their eight games.

The hosts are winless in their last three games. They suffered a second consecutive defeat before the international break, as they lost 1-0 away to Goztepe in the Turkish Super Lig. They failed to score for just the second time in the league this season in that loss.

Aslan dropped points for the first time in the league this season in their previous outing, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Besiktas. They conceded in the 12th minute, and İlkay Gündoğan pulled them level in the 55th minute.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have met 37 times in all competitions. As expected, the league leaders have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 19 wins. The hosts have nine wins, and nine games have ended in draws.

The visitors secured a league double over Basaksehir last season, with an aggregate score of 4-1.

The league leaders are unbeaten in their last six games in this fixture, recording five wins.

Aslan have the best goalscoring record in the Super Lig this season, scoring 20 goals.

Istanbul Basaksehir have drawn their three Super Lig home games this season, scoring two goals.

Basaksehir are winless in the Super Lig against the league leaders since 2019, with the triumph that year registered away from home.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in their last five games in this fixture.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction

The Grey Owls have suffered two consecutive defeats, scoring just once, and will look to improve upon that record. Notably, they have scored one goal apiece in seven of their last 10 games across all competitions, and they have failed to score in the other three.

Cimbom are unbeaten in their last four games in all competitions, recording three wins. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games. Notably, they have a 100% away record in the Super Lig this season while keeping clean sheets and are strong favorites.

The league leaders have won their last three away games in this fixture, scoring 11 goals, and considering their recent form, we back them to register a win.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 1-2 Galatasaray

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

