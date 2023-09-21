Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | September 23, 2023

Istanbul Basaksehir welcome Galatasaray to the Basaksehir Fatih Terim Stadium in the Turkish Super Lig on Saturday (September 23).

The hosts have endured a slow start to their league campaign, recording their first win of the season on Sunday. Joao Figueiredo and Dimitrios Pelkas scored in the second half as Istanbul won 2-0 at Istanbulspor. After losing their first three games, they're up to to 16th in the standings.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have made an unbeaten start to the season. They're coming off a 2-2 draw at home in their UEFA Champions League opener against Copenhagen on Wednesday. Sacha Boey and Tete scored in the 86th and the 88th minutes to peg bag the Danish team.

Galatasaray's 4-2 home win over Samsunspor last week was their third straight in the league. Muhammed Kerem Akturkoglu (2), Abdulkerim Bardakcı and Mauro Icardi were the scorers.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based rivals have met 32 times across competitions since 2008. Galatasaray lead 15-9.

Last season, Gala secured a league double over Istanbul, including a 7-0 away win in November.

Instanbul have one win in eight meetings against Galatasaray, with the win coming away from home in the Turkish Cup quarterfinal in April.

Cimbom are unbeaten this season, recording eight wins in 11 games. They have won three of their five away games, scoring at least thrice in three outings.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction

Istanbul have not scored in three of their four league games. They have suffered 1-0 defeats in both home games and are winless in five home meetings against Galatasaray.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in three away games in the fixture. They have outscored Istanbul 11-2 in their last five away meetings.

There are no major absentees for either team. Galatasaray will play for the third time in six days, so fatigue could be a factor. Nonetheless, considering their unbeaten run this season and impressive record at Basaksehir, expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Istanbul 1-3 Galatasaray

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Mauro Icardi to score or assist any time - Yes