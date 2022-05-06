Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Lig 2021-22

Istanbul Basaksehir host Galatasaray at the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium on Saturday for a clash in the Super Lig, looking to extend their unbeaten run.

After previously going four games without a win, the Grey Owls went unbeaten in their next five, winning four, to climb up to fourth place in the league table.

As things stand, Emre Belözoğlu's side are heading into the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Galatasaray have witnessed a massive slump in form this season, languishing in 13th with just 13 wins from 35 games.

Their coach of four-and-a-half years, Fatih Terim, was given the boot in January following a barren run, and things have improved slightly under Domènec Torrent.

His term started off on a disastrous note, losing the first three games in charge, but he has overseen only four defeats in the most recent 12 encounters, winning six.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

Galatasaray have won 13 of their last 28 matches against Istanbul Basaksehir, losing only eight, the last of which came in November 2019 (0-1).

Back in December, however, the city rivals played out a 1-1 draw.

Istanbul Basaksehir Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Galatasaray Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-L-L

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Team News

Istanbul Basaksehir

The hosts will be without midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye and forward Stefano Okaka, who's recovering from a muscle injury.

Injured: Youssouf Ndayishimiye, Stefano Okaka

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Galatasaray

Marcao is out for the visitors with a muscle injury while Omar Elabdellaoui is nursing a back problem.

Defender Emre Kilinc has been suspended for the clash due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Injured: Marcao, Omar Elabdellaoui

Suspended: Emre Kilinc

Unavailable: None

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Istanbul Basaksehir (4-3-3): Volkan Babacan; Lucas Lima, Alexandru Epureanu, Leo Duarte, Junior Caicara; Tolga Cigerci, Mahmut Tekdemir, Berkay Ozcan; Deniz Turuc, Trezeguet, Fredrik Gulbrandsen.

Galatasaray (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera; Sacha Boey, Victor Nelsson, Semih Kaya, Patrick van Aanholt; Erick Pulgar, Alexandru Cicaldau, Taylan Antalyali; Ryan Babel, Kerem Akturkoglu, Bafetimbi Gomis.

Istanbul Basaksehir vs Galatasaray Prediction

The home side are the favorites here given their contrasting run of form, while Galatasaray have also lost three of their last four league matches on the road.

Galatasaray may be unbeaten in the fixture for some time, but Basaksehir look poised to end the drought and finally get a win over them again.

Prediction: Istanbul Basaksehir 2-1 Galatasaray

Edited by Peter P