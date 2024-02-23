Istanbulspor vs Besiktas Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Istanbulspor and Besiktas battle for three points in a Turkish Super Lig matchday 27 fixture on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Antalyaspor at the weekend. They took a two-goal lead into the break, courtesy of Adam Buksa's first-half brace. Emrehan Gedikli halved the deficit in the 75th minute before Jackson Laurentino drew the game level from the spot in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Besiktas, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Konyaspor. Semih Kilicsoy and Cenk Tosun scored second-half goals to guide their side to all three points.

The victory left them in fourth spot in the points table with 43 points from 26 games. Istanbulspor, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom with 12 points.

Istanbulspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 34th meeting between the two sides. Besiktas lead 23-3.

Their most recent clash in October 2023 saw Besiktas claim a routine 2-0 home win.

Four of Istanbulspor's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Nine of Besiktas' last 10 games across competitions have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Istanbulspor have the worst home record in the league, with just nine points in 13 games.

Istanbulspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Istanbulspor have struggled throughout the campaign and are odds-on favourites to be relegated to the TFF First League after two seasons in the top flight. The Bulls have won just one of their last 13 league games - losing eight - and have scored just 11 goals in 13 games at home, the lowest in the league.

Besiktas, meanwhile, are some way off the two-team race between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray for top spot. However, the Black Eagles are well-positioned to finish as the 'best of the rest.'

Expect the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Istanbulspor 1-3 Besiktas

Istanbulspor vs Besiktas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Besiktas to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Besiktas to score over 1.5 goals