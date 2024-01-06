Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7th 2024

In a clash between two teams from extreme ends of the table, last-placed Istanbulspor will invite league leaders Fenerbahce to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in their first Turkish Super Lig match of the year on Sunday.

The hosts have suffered four consecutive defeats in the league, including a 1-0 loss to Sivasspor in the previous outing. They have just two wins from 17 games thus far and are at the bottom of the table with just five points, trailing 19th-placed Pendikspor by 10 points.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six league games, recording five wins. They were held to a goalless draw by arch-rivals and second-placed Galatasaray in their previous outing. They have 44 points from 17 games, the same as Galatasaray, and are in pole position in the standings, thanks to their better goal difference.

Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Istanbul-based rivals have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 126 times in all competitions, including friendlies. As expected, the visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts with a 93-15 lead in wins and 18 games ending in draws.

The visitors are on a 10-game unbeaten run in competitive meetings against the hosts, recording nine wins. They last met in the Turkish Super Lig in April, with the match ending in a 3-3 draw.

Istanbulspor have suffered four consecutive defeats in the Super Lig, failing to score in these losses while conceding eight goals.

Fenerbahce are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals while shipping in five goals. They have the best goalscoring record in the Turkish League this season, scoring 44 goals in 17 games.

The hosts have failed to score in seven of their last 10 competitive meetings against the visitors.

Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Boğalar have been in poor form this season, with just two wins in 17 games in the league this far. They have suffered back-to-back four losses in the league, failing to score in these games, and might struggle here. They have lost five games on the trot at home against the visitors, scoring just twice while conceding 12 times.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have suffered just one loss in the Super Lig this season, with that loss coming at home against Trabzonspor in November. They have won seven of their eight away games in the league this term and are strong favorites.

They have scored four goals apiece in three of their last five games in all competitions and are likely to continue their goalscoring run in this match. They have scored 17 goals in their last five appearances in this fixture.

Both teams will look to resume their league campaigns after the break with a win, but considering the current form of the two teams and Fenerbahce's dominance in this fixture, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Istanbulspor 0-3 Fenerbahce

Istanbulspor vs Fenerbahce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fenerbahce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Edin Džeko to score or assist any time - Yes