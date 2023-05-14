Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Prediction and Betting Tips | May 16, 2023

Galatasaray will look to edge closer to the Super Lig title when they visit the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium to face Istanbulspor on Tuesday (May 16). Meanwhile, the hosts will look to make it five consecutive games without defeat for the first time this season.

Istanbulspor grabbed a huge result in their quest for survival, picking up a 1-0 win over fellow strugglers Giresunspor a fortnight ago. Fatih Tekke’s side have now gone four games without defeat, winning twice since a narrow 3-2 loss against Ankaragucu on April 8. With 35 points from 31 games, Istanbulspor are 14th in the Super Lig, seven points above 16th-placed Giresunspor in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray edged closer to clinching their 22nd league title, as they edged out Istanbul Basaksehir 1-0 last time out. Before that, Okan Buruk’s men had suffered a 3-1 loss against Besiktas on April 30, which snapped their three-game unbeaten run.

Galatasaray have picked up 73 points from 31 games to sit at the summit of the league, five points above second-placed Fenerbahce with four games remaining.

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Galatasaray have been imperious in the fixture, picking up 11 wins from the last 16 meetings.

Istanbulspor have managed just one win in that period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Buruk’s men are on a 12-game undefeated run against Istanbulspor, claiming nine wins since a 3-1 loss in December 2003.

The Bulls are unbeaten in three home games and have lost just one of their last seven home outings, claiming five wins since the start of February.

Galatasaray boasts the division’s second-best record on the road, picking up 32 points from 15 games.

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

While Istanbulspor look to all but seal their survival, their fine late-season form will be tested by a rampant Galatasaray side who have their sight on the league crown. Given the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, Buruk’s men should extend their dominance over the Bulls.

Prediction: Istanbulspor 1-3 Galatasaray

Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Galatasaray

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of Galatasaray’s last six games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of both sides' last five games)

